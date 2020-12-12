Balanced Nebraska Christian downs Heartland Lutheran

Nebraska Christian proved it doesn’t need Elijah Boersen to lead the team in scoring to win.

Boersen, who averaged 14.3 points last year as a junior, was limited to six points by Heartland Lutheran on Saturday. But Drew Perdew, Gabe Langemeier and Dayton Falk all put up 11 to lead the Eagles to a comfortable 46-23 victory.

“They did a good job taking (Boersen) away,” Nebraska Christian coach Andy Perdew said. “I told our kids that’s what keeps me up at night — when he doesn’t score because he’s been such a big scorer for us the last three, four years.

“So I was really pleased with the guys who stepped up who normally don’t score a bunch. I like our balance. That’s important. We need other guys to score besides him. Tonight was big for that.”

The Eagles (2-0) led 23-15 at the half then really took control by opening the third quarter with a 9-0 run while holding the Red Hornets scoreless for the first 6:07.

Heartland Lutheran coach Brent Penny said it wasn’t as disappointing a performance as the score might indicate.