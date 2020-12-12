Balanced Nebraska Christian downs Heartland Lutheran

Nebraska Christian proved it doesn’t need Elijah Boersen to lead the team in scoring to win.
Boersen, who averaged 14.3 points last year as a junior, was limited to six points by Heartland Lutheran on Saturday. But Drew Perdew, Gabe Langemeier and Dayton Falk all put up 11 to lead the Eagles to a comfortable 46-23 victory.
“They did a good job taking (Boersen) away,” Nebraska Christian coach Andy Perdew said. “I told our kids that’s what keeps me up at night — when he doesn’t score because he’s been such a big scorer for us the last three, four years.
“So I was really pleased with the guys who stepped up who normally don’t score a bunch. I like our balance. That’s important. We need other guys to score besides him. Tonight was big for that.”
The Eagles (2-0) led 23-15 at the half then really took control by opening the third quarter with a 9-0 run while holding the Red Hornets scoreless for the first 6:07.
Heartland Lutheran coach Brent Penny said it wasn’t as disappointing a performance as the score might indicate.
“I told the guys we didn’t play terrible,” he said. “Our defense was good. Our first-shot defense did well. We rebounded well. You always talk about if you defend and rebound, you give yourself a shot. We just turned the ball over too much. We just got kind of tired and mentally fatigued.”
It was also the first time this season that the Red Hornets (0-3) were at full strength, so they are still trying to figure things out.
“Tonight we finally got everybody back,” Penny said. “Mason (Weaver) is back from quarantine. Quenston is back (from an injury). We’re all just kind of trying to feel each other out a little bit.
“We didn’t execute offensively and were 4-for-12 from the line. It’s little things that we can control and fix, and when we do I think we’ll be OK.”
Josh Rathjen led Heartland Lutheran with 14 points.
Andy Perdew said the Eagles performed exactly how he had hoped.
“We really challenged them to be the aggressor, and I think we were the aggressor tonight diving for loose balls and getting our hands on tipped balls,” he said. “We were just flying all over the place on defense. That was something we really wanted to accomplish tonight, and I think we did that well.”
GIRLS
Neb. Christian 55, Heartland Lutheran 18
Nebraska Christian got on Heartland Lutheran early.
The Eagles led 16-5 after the first quarter en route to a 55-18 win over the Red Hornets.
Molly Griess led Nebraska Christian with 16 points, while Shelby McHargue added 14.
Jessica Zehendner paced Heartland Lutheran with 12 points.
“We didn’t do a good job handling their pressure and they just took us out of our rhythm from the start,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “And they did a great job getting the ball inside and crashing the boards. Most of their points came from the inside.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!