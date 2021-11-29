Balanced Red Hornets look to improve

Heartland Lutheran girls basketball coach Brad Bills hopes the upcoming season is an enjoyable one for both his team and its fans.
“I think we should be fun to watch,” he said. “I think people will enjoy watching us because of the way that we’ll play.
“Whether it is defense or offense, we want to play our own tempo. We can’t let teams run us off the floor. We need to be quick on defense, control on offense and run the floor well.”
The Red Hornets return four senior starters off of last year’s 8-11 team who provide a strong foundation as the program looks to take a step forward.
Guards Maggie Bexten (5.3 points per game) and Brynn Saddler (2.3 ppg) along with forwards Abby Niemeier (1.6 ppg, 6-7 rebounds) and Kathleen Spiehs (2.2) all return.
That experience has shown in practices.
“They’ve been looking really good,” Bills said. “We have kids who come in with a lot of energy and they are excited to practice and excited to see the season start. They’ve done a good job learning, and I feel pretty good about where we’re at right now.”
One of the team’s biggest strengths could turn out to be that it doesn’t have one overwhelming strength.
“We have nice perimeter players, we have kids who are good on the inside, we have kids who can go both ways,” Bills said. “We have ballhanders, we have people who can play with their backs to the basket. We’re a pretty balanced team.
“I told them the other day in practice we aren’t that team that has that one star and has to depend on one person. Any night we could have a different high scorer.”
The enthusiasm that the players have also plays a large role in Bills’ own enthusiasm about the upcoming season.
“They love the game and just want to play,” he said. “They like getting on the court, so no matter what is happening, they’re just going to play hard and play well.”
Heartland Lutheran isn’t focusing on a certain number of wins for its goals.
“If we can be competitive in every game and make every team play well against us, that would give us a chance to win,” Bills said. “Our main goal right now is to show up in every game and make every opponent play their best game.”
He thinks the Red Hornets have the type of mindset to get through any difficult stretches in games or the season.
“If there’s adversity, can we play through it? We have to be physically and mentally tough,” Bills said. “We can’t let things bother us or make us change our game.”