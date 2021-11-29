Balanced Red Hornets look to improve

Heartland Lutheran girls basketball coach Brad Bills hopes the upcoming season is an enjoyable one for both his team and its fans.

“I think we should be fun to watch,” he said. “I think people will enjoy watching us because of the way that we’ll play.

“Whether it is defense or offense, we want to play our own tempo. We can’t let teams run us off the floor. We need to be quick on defense, control on offense and run the floor well.”

The Red Hornets return four senior starters off of last year’s 8-11 team who provide a strong foundation as the program looks to take a step forward.

Guards Maggie Bexten (5.3 points per game) and Brynn Saddler (2.3 ppg) along with forwards Abby Niemeier (1.6 ppg, 6-7 rebounds) and Kathleen Spiehs (2.2) all return.

That experience has shown in practices.

“They’ve been looking really good,” Bills said. “We have kids who come in with a lot of energy and they are excited to practice and excited to see the season start. They’ve done a good job learning, and I feel pretty good about where we’re at right now.”

One of the team’s biggest strengths could turn out to be that it doesn’t have one overwhelming strength.