Banged-up Northwest faces Waverly again

Northwest facing a rematch to open the Class B playoffs isn’t exactly a huge shock.
The No. 10-rated Vikings (5-4) faced half of the teams currently ranked in the top 10 and went 1-4 in those games.
Northwest gets an opportunity to avenge one of the losses when it travels to No. 4 Waverly (6-3) for Friday’s 7 p.m. meeting of the Vikings.
“I’m a betting man, and I would have bet that we would have had a rematch,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “I was hoping not to have a rematch — nobody does. You like to see new people. But that was my guess.
“It’s a tough draw. (Waverly) coach (Reed) Manstedt and I were talking the week prior to this thinking we had a good chance, and also coach (Jud) Hall at Scottsbluff. All three of us did not want to play each other because we don’t think it is a good matchup for any team. It’s two good teams meeting in the first round. You don’t want that to happen.”
But that’s what Northwest and Waverly ended up getting. For Northwest, it’ll look to avoid bad stretches like one that proved too much to overcome in a 41-34 loss at Waverly on Sept. 17.
Northwest led 20-6 before Waverly scored on five consecutive possessions to go up 41-20 before the visitors rallied back to make it a game again.
“That third quarter was absolute killer for us,” Stein said. “Field position for a team that can really pound the ball — we put ourselves in really bad position, and they were able to score off it.
“But we should also have some confidence that we forced a lot of stops and put up quite a few points. The big play is what both teams need to avoid.”
Waverly averages 206.2 yards rushing and 122.2 yards passing per contest.
Quarterback Cole Murray — who missed the first meeting with an injury — passed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 341 yards and a team-high 8 TDs in seven games.
Sam Hartman keys Northwest’ offense. In eight games, the senior quarterback has passed for 1,509 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 824 yards and 15 TDs.
Waverly’s defense did one of the best jobs by any opponent of slowing Hartman down, holding him to 3.3 yards per carry (only Bennington held him lower this year) and 11-for-27 passing for 241 yards.
A big concern for Northwest is who might not be in the lineup.
“We’re beat up right now,” Stein said. “Our backs are against the wall right now. We have to come out swinging. We need to have some backup guys play extremely well for us.
“I like where our team’s psyche is at. I like where their mindset is. But we need to have some guys step up physically.”
In past years, as the No. 9 seed Northwest could look forward to a guaranteed home game in the second round if it won its opener.
But Class B’s format changed this year to follow Class A’s lead and have the better seed host in every round.
“Right now, I don’t like it,” Stein said laughingly. “But I think it is the fairest and the best. Honestly, in our four losses to high-quality opponents, if we could have gotten one of them we’re looking at probably a couple home games. Unfortunately we put ourselves in this situation. Now we become the road warriors.
“I think the NSAA did it right in this format. It gives the highest seeds the best chance to get through the playoffs.”
A rematch with Bennington would likely await in the next round. But that isn’t anything Northwest is even thinking about right now.
“We have to get through this week being really beat up, then we would get some guys back for the next week,” Stein said. “It’s just going to be hard enough for us to beat Waverly. It’s going to be a grinder. If we win this one, it’ll probably be another rematch. The road warriors are going to have to win the rematches.”