Banged-up Northwest faces Waverly again

“I like where our team’s psyche is at. I like where their mindset is. But we need to have some guys step up physically.”

In past years, as the No. 9 seed Northwest could look forward to a guaranteed home game in the second round if it won its opener.

But Class B’s format changed this year to follow Class A’s lead and have the better seed host in every round.

“Right now, I don’t like it,” Stein said laughingly. “But I think it is the fairest and the best. Honestly, in our four losses to high-quality opponents, if we could have gotten one of them we’re looking at probably a couple home games. Unfortunately we put ourselves in this situation. Now we become the road warriors.

“I think the NSAA did it right in this format. It gives the highest seeds the best chance to get through the playoffs.”

A rematch with Bennington would likely await in the next round. But that isn’t anything Northwest is even thinking about right now.

“We have to get through this week being really beat up, then we would get some guys back for the next week,” Stein said. “It’s just going to be hard enough for us to beat Waverly. It’s going to be a grinder. If we win this one, it’ll probably be another rematch. The road warriors are going to have to win the rematches.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.