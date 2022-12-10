Basketball scores

Basketball
Area Summaries
BOYS
At Doniphan
Kenesaw; 9; 5; 6; 6-26
Doniphan-Trumbull; 25; 14; 13; 17-69
KENESAW - Ryan 5, Uden 4, Kelley 6, Steer 4, Katzberg 1, Suck 6
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL - Poppe 17, Collinson 5, Bennett 7, Williams 15, Volk 11, VanDiest 6, Lang 3, Barnes 2, Beirow 3.
At Geneva
Fillmore Central 65, Centura 50
Centura; 3; 13; 16; 18-50
Fillmore Central; 18; 13; 13; 21-65
CENTURA-Fries 16, Noakes 10.
FILLMORE CENTRAL-Stoner 22, Asche 16.
State scores
Arcadia-Loup City 53, Central Valley 40
Archbishop Bergan 56, Aquinas 49
Beatrice 66, Aurora 36
Bellevue West 75, Lincoln North Star 47
Bertrand 36, Loomis 34, OT
Columbus 64, Buena Vista 19
Cozad 49, Valentine 28
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Kenesaw 26
Fillmore Central 65, Centura 50
Freeman 70, Falls City 24
Fremont 72, Bellevue East 69, OT
Gretna 51, Omaha Creighton Prep 48
Harlan, Iowa 52, Blair 43
Homer 52, River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 42
Lawrence-Nelson 33, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 27
Lincoln Christian 45, Sutton 38
Lincoln East 71, Omaha Central 54
McCook 56, Lakin, Kan. 44
North Platte 55, Elkhorn North 51
Ogallala 92, Chase County 32
Omaha Roncalli 58, Omaha Concordia 43
Omaha Westside 73, Norfolk 56
Overton 56, Southern Valley 44
Peetz, Colo. 60, Banner County 21
Plattsmouth 66, Schuyler 28
Sidney 70, Bayard 23
South Loup 71, Pleasanton 51
Wausa 66, Elgin Public/Pope John 56
Cattle Trail Invitational
Seventh Place
Medicine Valley 56, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 16
Gillette Early Bird Tournament
Scottsbluff 59, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46
GIRLS
At Doniphan
Doniphan-Trumbull 46, Kenesaw 21
Kenesaw; 0; 2; 10; 9-21
Doniphan-Trumbull; 15; 8; 13; 10-46
KENESAW-No scoring available.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL-Fay 3, Olson 8, Sadd 6, Rainforth 6, Kennedy 6, Rithcer 2, Greathouse 8, Shimmin 7.
At Loup City
Central Valley 47, Arcadia-Loup City 46
Central Valley; 12; 8; 14; 13-47
Arcadia-LC; 10; 7; 13; 16-46
CENTRAL VALLEY - Engel 15, Shepard 2, Oakley 8, Johnson 14, Holley 5, Butcher 3.
ARCADIA-LC-No scoring available.
At Ord
Ravenna 57, Ord 32
Ravenna; 16; 20; 8; 13-57
Ord; 12; 8; 3; 9-32
RAVENNA-Sklenar 18, A. Wick 3, Fiddelke 2, McKeon 11, Coulter 4, Ka. Hurt 2, Ke. Hurt 17.
ORD-Miller 3, Holm 4, Vancura 4, Cargill 9, Williams 6, Reilly 2, Wray 4.
State scores
Alliance 56, Hot Springs, S.D. 23
Archbishop Bergan 69, Aquinas 30
Bellevue East 80, Fremont 45
Bennington 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 32
Cross County 53, Stanton 46
Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Wausa 37
Falls City 36, Freeman 31
Gering 34, Chadron 29
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Banner County 21
Loomis 36, Bertrand 35
McCook 58, Ulysses, Kan. 26
Ogallala 47, Chase County 29
Plattsmouth 54, Schuyler 16
Pleasanton 47, South Loup 29
Seward 39, Grand Island Northwest 27
Sidney 62, Bayard 46
Cattle Trail Invitational
Fifth Place
Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41, Arapahoe 22
Gillette Early Bird Tournament
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 65, Scottsbluff 51