 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Basketball scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Basketball

Area Summaries

BOYS

At Doniphan

Kenesaw; 9; 5; 6; 6-26

Doniphan-Trumbull; 25; 14; 13; 17-69

KENESAW - Ryan 5, Uden 4, Kelley 6, Steer 4, Katzberg 1, Suck 6

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL - Poppe 17, Collinson 5, Bennett 7, Williams 15, Volk 11, VanDiest 6, Lang 3, Barnes 2, Beirow 3.

At Geneva

Fillmore Central 65, Centura 50

Centura; 3; 13; 16; 18-50

Fillmore Central; 18; 13; 13; 21-65

People are also reading…

CENTURA-Fries 16, Noakes 10.

FILLMORE CENTRAL-Stoner 22, Asche 16. 

State scores

Arcadia-Loup City 53, Central Valley 40

Archbishop Bergan 56, Aquinas 49

Beatrice 66, Aurora 36

Bellevue West 75, Lincoln North Star 47

Bertrand 36, Loomis 34, OT

Columbus 64, Buena Vista 19

Cozad 49, Valentine 28

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Kenesaw 26

Fillmore Central 65, Centura 50

Freeman 70, Falls City 24

Fremont 72, Bellevue East 69, OT

Gretna 51, Omaha Creighton Prep 48

Harlan, Iowa 52, Blair 43

Homer 52, River Valley, Correctionville, Iowa 42

Lawrence-Nelson 33, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 27

Lincoln Christian 45, Sutton 38

Lincoln East 71, Omaha Central 54

McCook 56, Lakin, Kan. 44

North Platte 55, Elkhorn North 51

Ogallala 92, Chase County 32

Omaha Roncalli 58, Omaha Concordia 43

Omaha Westside 73, Norfolk 56

Overton 56, Southern Valley 44

Peetz, Colo. 60, Banner County 21

Plattsmouth 66, Schuyler 28

Sidney 70, Bayard 23

South Loup 71, Pleasanton 51

Wausa 66, Elgin Public/Pope John 56

Cattle Trail Invitational

Seventh Place

Medicine Valley 56, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 16

Gillette Early Bird Tournament

Scottsbluff 59, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46

GIRLS

At Doniphan

Doniphan-Trumbull 46, Kenesaw 21

Kenesaw; 0; 2; 10; 9-21

Doniphan-Trumbull; 15; 8; 13; 10-46

KENESAW-No scoring available. 

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL-Fay 3, Olson 8, Sadd 6, Rainforth 6, Kennedy 6, Rithcer 2, Greathouse 8, Shimmin 7. 

At Loup City

Central Valley 47, Arcadia-Loup City 46 

Central Valley; 12; 8; 14; 13-47

Arcadia-LC; 10; 7; 13; 16-46

CENTRAL VALLEY - Engel 15, Shepard 2, Oakley 8, Johnson 14, Holley 5, Butcher 3.

ARCADIA-LC-No scoring available. 

At Ord

Ravenna 57, Ord 32

Ravenna; 16; 20; 8; 13-57

Ord; 12; 8; 3; 9-32

RAVENNA-Sklenar 18, A. Wick 3, Fiddelke 2, McKeon 11, Coulter 4, Ka. Hurt 2, Ke. Hurt 17. 

ORD-Miller 3, Holm 4, Vancura 4, Cargill 9, Williams 6, Reilly 2, Wray 4.

State scores

Alliance 56, Hot Springs, S.D. 23

Archbishop Bergan 69, Aquinas 30

Bellevue East 80, Fremont 45

Bennington 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 32

Cross County 53, Stanton 46

Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Wausa 37

Falls City 36, Freeman 31

Gering 34, Chadron 29

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Banner County 21

Loomis 36, Bertrand 35

McCook 58, Ulysses, Kan. 26

Ogallala 47, Chase County 29

Plattsmouth 54, Schuyler 16

Pleasanton 47, South Loup 29

Seward 39, Grand Island Northwest 27

Sidney 62, Bayard 46

Cattle Trail Invitational

Fifth Place

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41, Arapahoe 22

Gillette Early Bird Tournament

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 65, Scottsbluff 51

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Is this Hoiberg's most talented team? Volleyball season ends and football chatter

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts