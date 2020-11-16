Battle-tested Adams Central prepared for C-1 title showdown against Pierce

Adams Central finally got over the hump.

Since the Patriots made their lone championship appearance while finishing as the Class B runner-up in 1993, the program advanced to the playoff semifinals of its class five teams.

Each time Adams Central fell short.

But that all changed last Friday when the Patriots avenged a regular-season loss to Kearney Catholic to earn a trip to the Class C-1 title tilt. That game will be held this Friday at Pierce at 5:30 p.m.

Coach Shawn Mulligan said he isn’t 100% sure why this group was able to break through when other very talented teams didn’t.

“In my four previous semifinals, we had teams that were very capable of playing in the championship game and it didn’t happen,” he said. “In the playoffs you have to be good, healthy and lucky, and we were all three this year.

“We had a difficult draw against three high-quality teams, but we matched up well with all three and we were able to match our strengths against their strengths.”

A turning point for Adams Central (10-2) came after back-to-back losses to Kearney Catholic and St. Paul late in the regular season.