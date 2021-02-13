Bellevue West challenges Sunrise Christian before falling short, 75-68

Bellevue West fell 75-68 to Sunrise Christian in Saturday night’s first matchup of national top-25 teams at the Heartland Hoops Classic.

Sunrise, even without future Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler making the trip to central Nebraska this week, was deeper than the Thunderbirds.

Jaden Akins barely registered in Friday night’s Sunrise win over Oak Hill, but he was a dagger to Bellevue West’s upset hopes playing the No. 3 team in the MaxPreps ratings.

Akins had a personal 11-point run for Sunrise, gunning in three 3s from the same left-wing spot, that kept the Buffaloes decently ahead in the final quarter.

He finished with 17 on a night when reigning Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year Gradey Dick took four shots all game and scored 4 points and Baylor-bound Kendall Brown, resplendent in his green-and-gold shoes, had 12.

West (19-2, No. 1 in Nebraska and No. 22 in MaxPreps) had no one to look in the eye 6-foot-10, future Kansas Jayhawk Zachary Clemence. He had 20 points, including a 3 that tied the game at halftime.