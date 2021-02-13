Bellevue West challenges Sunrise Christian before falling short, 75-68

Bellevue West fell 75-68 to Sunrise Christian in Saturday night’s first matchup of national top-25 teams at the Heartland Hoops Classic.
Sunrise, even without future Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler making the trip to central Nebraska this week, was deeper than the Thunderbirds.
Jaden Akins barely registered in Friday night’s Sunrise win over Oak Hill, but he was a dagger to Bellevue West’s upset hopes playing the No. 3 team in the MaxPreps ratings.
Akins had a personal 11-point run for Sunrise, gunning in three 3s from the same left-wing spot, that kept the Buffaloes decently ahead in the final quarter.
He finished with 17 on a night when reigning Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year Gradey Dick took four shots all game and scored 4 points and Baylor-bound Kendall Brown, resplendent in his green-and-gold shoes, had 12.
West (19-2, No. 1 in Nebraska and No. 22 in MaxPreps) had no one to look in the eye 6-foot-10, future Kansas Jayhawk Zachary Clemence. He had 20 points, including a 3 that tied the game at halftime.
“I certainly knew, and this is with all due respect, because we’ve already played them, but I truthfully knew that the second game this weekend was going to be more difficult,’’ Sunrise coach Luke Barnwell said. “That’s a really well coached team that has been together and won state championships with a lot of players and a lot of talent, and they do a good job.
“I knew our guys maybe wouldn’t be ‘Oh, it’s not Oak Hill,’ but that’s a top-50 team in the country and we’re without Kennedy so in comes (Akins) who played phenomenal the second half.”
Bellevue West had UNO-bound Frankie Fidler score 20 points, with William Kyle getting 14, Josiah Dotzler 12 and Wisconsin-bound Chucky Hepburn 12. Greg Brown had three early 3s for nine.
West coach Doug Woodard said what separates Sunrise from other teams is their skill.
“They don’t just run around out there. They’re very sound. They knew they had a big size advantage so they went high-low on us a lot,’’ Woodard said. “It’s just hard to have an answer.”
Sunrise Christian (19-2) 16 15 20 24—75
Bellevue West (19-2) 13 18 16 21—68
SC: Zachary Clemence 20, Jaden Akins 17, Willie Lightfoot 14, Kendall Brown 12, Gradey Dick 4, Kenny Pohto 4, Jaylon McDaniels 4.
BW: Frankie Fidler 20, William Kyle 14, Josiah Dotzler 12, Chucky Hepburn 12.