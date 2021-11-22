Bennington, Mostek runs over Aurora for Class B state title

After finding no opening up the middle, Mostek quickly cut to his left and cleared the corner to find nothing but open field ahead. His 57-yard touchdown put the Badgers (13-0) up 7-0 just 1:43 into the game.

“The way we came out and put up points right away, that was so beneficial to get us get going,” Lenhart said.

Aurora (10-3) threatened to answer on its opening possession by extending the drive with fourth-down conversions from its own 26- and 38-yard lines.

But on third-and-goal from the 6, defensive end Ethan Nguyen picked off a screen pass from Drew Knust.

After a holding penalty helped stall Bennington’s next possession, the Huskies again threatened only to see Bennington intercept a pass.

Mitchell Andersen picked off Knust in front of the end zone on fourth-and-9 from the 23.

“We knew this was the best offense we faced all year off the way they played us the first time,” Lenhart said. “So these guys answered the call. We gave up some spots, but the biggest thing was we made them snap it again.”

Peterson said the turnovers were obviously big factors with the Huskies losing three and Bennington none.