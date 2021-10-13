Bennington tops Northwest in opening round

Bennington added four more runs in the second and had three of its seven hits in consecutive at-bats – on home runs from Lowther, Maddie Scobee and Abi Brown.

Northwest took its lead in the top of the first on a two-run single by Reyse Zobel and an RBI hit by Reba Mader.

The Vikings never could quite duplicate that inning, although they had their chances especially in the later innings. But they stranded two runners each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Those stranded runners in the fifth came after Northwest closed to within 8-5 on an RBI single by Kylie Caspersen, who finished 3 for 4.

“We didn’t hit as well as we should have,” Sadd said. “Their pitcher wasn’t over dominating. We actually outhit them but we didn’t score the runs when we needed to.

“We were one hit away, especially in that fifth inning. We had baserunners on and could have come back and tied that ballgame then. They scored a few more in the fifth, then we got a couple more. It just wasn’t enough today.”

Zobel went 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Urbanski and Mader added two hits apiece.