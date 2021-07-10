BERANEK AWARD: Daylon Keolavone battles through injury to excel for Islanders

Keolavone got one last opportunity to compete in football as he and Islander teammate Michael Maxon got to participate in the 63rd Shrine Bowl at UNK over the summer.

They were part of the North’s 10-3 win over the South. Keolavone said even though his foot wasn’t completely healed, he didn’t feel as much pain as he normally did during the practices and during the game.

“My foot felt as good as it ever did,” he said. “It was moving good. There are still times where it will get sore in that exact spot. But that was the best I’ve moved in quite a while. It was great to not have pain in my foot.”

While battling with a broken foot was challenging, there was a bigger challenge for not only him but for everyone involved in sports. The Islanders were hit with COVID-19 before the start of the football season. That forced Grand Island to quarantine and miss a few practices, as well as missing their home opener.

Keolavone said that was a challenging time as well but was glad the Islanders still got the opportunity to play.