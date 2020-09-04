Bergan goes wire-to-wire, beats Central Cathollic

FREMONT — No. 7 Fremont Bergan (Journal-Star) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, claiming a 47-6 wire-to-wire win over Grand Island Central Catholic at Heedum Field.
“We played good, played with high energy, but we just need to execute at a higher level,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “Whether we are dropping passes, jumping offsides on motions, just little things that can stall out a drive and make things for difficult for you. We need to clean those up, but I like the way we played against a lot of their athletes.”
It only took one play for the Knights (2-0) to grab a lead they wouldn’t relinquish as junior quarterback Koa McIntyre went 45-yards unscathed on Bergan’s first possession following a three-and-out by the Knights defense at the 10 minute, 45 seconds mark of the first quarter.
Cal Janke extended Bergan’s lead to 14-0 with a 35-yard pick-six with 8:44 left in the first quarter.
The Knight’s quick strike offense struck again as the McIntyre brothers hooked up for a 73-yard strike with Koa McIntyre finding Kade McIntyre alone in the Crusaders defense with 10:48 left in the first half.
Bergan’s first four offensive plays went: touchdown, fumble, dropped pass, touchdown. The Knights explosive offense led to their defense seeing the field for the majority of the first half.
“We just kind of wore down a little bit right away and it was just one of those deals where you got to keep your head in the game,” Mruz said. “Complacency is the word I used at halftime for the kids. Not that we quit trying, it was more of a we felt comfortable.”
Grand Island Central Catholic (0-2) broke the shutout at the midway point of the second quarter with quarterback Russell Martinez scampering 12 yards up the middle for the Crusaders lone score of the evening.
Bergan went into the half with a 21-6.
Koa McIntyre took over in the second half for Fremont.
The junior opened the second half with a one-yard touchdown run, extending Bergan’s lead out to 28-6.
“I think it was that first score in the second half that really got us because we understood that 14 of that 21 points was off of two assignment busts and Koa making big players because he is an athlete,” GICC coach Timothy Dvorak said. “It was three plays in the first half otherwise I felt like we played well and moved the ball well.”
McIntyre filled it up with a 30-yard heave to Gavin Logemann with 5:34 remaining in the third.
The junior signal caller finished off his night with a six-yard scamper to invoke the running clock.
“When you face talent and a good team like we did tonight , you’ve got to be able to match them for four quarters, ” Dvorak said.
McIntyre finished the night with 126 yards on 12 carries for three touchdowns while throwing for 138 yards on 4 of 14 passing and two scores.
Chris Pinales added 66 rushing yards for the Knights, who finished with 206 yards rushing and 390 yards of total offense.
GICC’s offense was led by Martinez, who accounted for the only touchdown of the night for the Crusaders, and finished 11 of 26 for 197 yards passing.
Marcus Lowry was Martinez’ favorite target, hauling in five passes for 129 yards.
The Knights second team extended their lead as back-up quarterback Cooper Weitzel found Lucas Pruss on a screen. Pruss took care of the rest, going 46 yards to set the final score.
Bergan travels to Lincoln Luthern, who is coming off a 28-14 upset by Lincoln Christian.
Grand Island Central Catholic hosts Centennial (1-1), who is coming off a 27-0 loss to David City Aquinas.
