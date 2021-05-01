Berger's hat trick helps Islander girls advance

“We knew what Grace brings to the team, and it’s tough to not have her for the full season,” G.I. coach Benny Hanaphy said. “She was out with an MCL injury until very recently, and she scored 17 seconds into her return which was huge for her.

“It takes the burden off Sage and gives teams something to think about when they play against us.”

Berger is thrilled to even get an abbreviated season in.

“It’s so exciting,” she said. “I’m so thankful I was able to finish out these last couple games. I couldn’t imagine life without soccer.”

Grand Island dominated possession from the start against Omaha North (0-17), which has 13 players on its roster.

That led to the Islanders having to make some adjustments.

“I think we did enough,” Hanaphy said. “I think we could have done better, but it’s an odd position for us to be in. We’re usually the team that’s trying to play on the counter. We’re having our defenders high on the field and making decisions on our front foot. It’s just not something we’re experienced in.”

It’s a positive sign for the Islanders that they can win a match by that score and still want more.