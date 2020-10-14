Big games with big stakes easy to find

This isn’t one of those weeks where a football fan needs to search long and hard to find a compelling high school contest around central Nebraska.

Want a top 10 battle?

Go to Aurora. Or St. Paul. Or Wolbach.

There are plenty of reasons to make any of these your destination of choice.

Northwest (4-2) at Aurora (5-2)

You can usually throw out the records when these teams play. This is a rivalry that continued even for a couple of years when Aurora was in Class C-1 and Northwest in B.

But no need to toss out the records this year. Both the No. 5-rated Huskies and No. 9 Vikings appear capable of being in the mix of a wide-open, parity-filled Class B this postseason.

Aurora has plenty of momentum after rolling over previous No. 1 Hastings 55-34 last week to put an 0-2 start well in the rearview mirror.

Northwest is rested following an unwanted bye week when its game against York was canceled. But that had the benefit of giving the Vikings the chance to heal some nagging injuries.

AURORA 34, NORTHWEST 28