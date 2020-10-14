Big games with big stakes easy to find

This isn’t one of those weeks where a football fan needs to search long and hard to find a compelling high school contest around central Nebraska.
Want a top 10 battle?
Go to Aurora. Or St. Paul. Or Wolbach.
There are plenty of reasons to make any of these your destination of choice.
Northwest (4-2) at Aurora (5-2)
You can usually throw out the records when these teams play. This is a rivalry that continued even for a couple of years when Aurora was in Class C-1 and Northwest in B.
But no need to toss out the records this year. Both the No. 5-rated Huskies and No. 9 Vikings appear capable of being in the mix of a wide-open, parity-filled Class B this postseason.
Aurora has plenty of momentum after rolling over previous No. 1 Hastings 55-34 last week to put an 0-2 start well in the rearview mirror.
Northwest is rested following an unwanted bye week when its game against York was canceled. But that had the benefit of giving the Vikings the chance to heal some nagging injuries.
AURORA 34, NORTHWEST 28
St. Paul (6-1) at Adams Central (6-1)
Class C-1 No. 5-rated Adams Central is coming off
its first loss of the season, a 33-22 setback to Kearney Catholic.
No. 3 St. Paul defeated the Stars 33-7 on Sept. 11.
It’s dangerous to assume that means the Wildcats are a heavy favorite in this game. Both teams feature strong running attacks and are capable of making deep, deep runs in the playoffs.
But has a brutal schedule caught up with Adams Central?
ST. PAUL 28, ADAMS CENTRAL 17
Humphrey SF (7-0) at Central Valley (6-0)
Finally, Nebraska won a game again in the series against Iowa.
Last week, Central Valley went on the road – seriously on the road – and defeated Fremont Mills of Tabor, Iowa. That gave the Cougars a much-needed test against Iowa’s No. 6-rated 8-man team.
Central Valley quietly wins game after game and sits No. 8 in the D-2 rankings. St. Francis is No. 2 and has dominated every opponent except for a 44-38 win over Palmer on Sept. 11.
I’m not betting against the Cougars two weeks in a row.
CENTRAL VALLEY 22, HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS 20
Thursday’s Game
Nebraska Lutheran at Fullerton
Friday’s Games
Norfolk at Grand Island
Northwest at Aurora
GICC at Twin River
Stuart at Heartland Lutheran
St. Paul at Adams Central
Anselmo-Merna at Arcadia-Loup City
Amherst at Burwell
Fillmore Central at Central City
Humphrey St. Francis at Central Valley
Ord at Centura
Broken Bow at Cozad
Santee at Elba
Sandy Creek at Hastings St. Cecilia
Palmer at Kenesaw
Wood River-Shelton at Minden
Nebraska Christian at Neligh-Oakdale
Heartland at Ravenna
St. Edward at Spalding Academy
Dale Miller covers high school football for the Independent. Last week he went 12-6 (.667), and he is 103-33 (.757) for the season.
