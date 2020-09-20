Big inning sends Grand Island Central Catholic past Patriots

One big inning helped Class B No. 9-rated Grand Island Central Catholic erase an early deficit and top Adams Central 9-3 Monday.

The Crusaders manufactured six runs in the bottom of the second after the Patriots put a run across in both the first and second innings.

“It was good, patient hitting,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “We swung at the pitches that we liked. The first inning of the game you could tell they were amped up and swinging out in front of things a little bit. But our offense settled in pretty nicely.”

The Patriots (14-7) took their 2-0 lead on an RBI double by Elli Marker and an RBI single from Taylin Shernikau.

GICC (16-4) loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and an Alicyn O’Neill single, and the big inning was underway.

Mia Golka forced in the first run with another walk. After Boston Boucher crossed home on a passed ball, Shaylin Kucera give the Crusaders the lead for good with an RBI fielder’s choice.

Alexis Mudloff extended her hot streak with an RBI single to put GICC up 4-2 before two more runs scored on Adams Central miscues.

Mudloff went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs coming off a seven RBI performance in last week’s win at Twin River.