Big inning sends Grand Island Central Catholic past Patriots

One big inning helped Class B No. 9-rated Grand Island Central Catholic erase an early deficit and top Adams Central 9-3 Monday.
The Crusaders manufactured six runs in the bottom of the second after the Patriots put a run across in both the first and second innings.
“It was good, patient hitting,” GICC coach Brock Culler said. “We swung at the pitches that we liked. The first inning of the game you could tell they were amped up and swinging out in front of things a little bit. But our offense settled in pretty nicely.”
The Patriots (14-7) took their 2-0 lead on an RBI double by Elli Marker and an RBI single from Taylin Shernikau.
GICC (16-4) loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and an Alicyn O’Neill single, and the big inning was underway.
Mia Golka forced in the first run with another walk. After Boston Boucher crossed home on a passed ball, Shaylin Kucera give the Crusaders the lead for good with an RBI fielder’s choice.
Alexis Mudloff extended her hot streak with an RBI single to put GICC up 4-2 before two more runs scored on Adams Central miscues.
Mudloff went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs coming off a seven RBI performance in last week’s win at Twin River.
“She’s just a phenomenal softball player,” Culler said. “Then she had a double play and a diving catch. She brings the whole deal.”
Avery O’Boyle and Kiernan Paulk also added two hits each for the Crusaders, who were outhit 8-7 but took advantage of eight walks.
O’Neill picked up the win, allowing eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks. She benefited from some stellar defense, which included a diving catch from Mudloff, the team’s second baseman.
“It’s so fun to watch our kids out here working together on the defensive side of the ball,” Culler said. “A lot of credit to those kids in that regard. Sometimes our offense isn’t there, but our pitching and defense has kind of carried us a little bit here.”
But with the postseason nearing, there is still work to be done.
“We didn’t execute our small game like I wanted to,” Culler said. “We had some opportunities to push that lead a little more with that, but any time you get a good win against a good team like Adams Central, we’ll take it.”
The coach said the team continues to play for absent starter Jessica Zehender.
“We miss Jess Zehendner,” he said. “This is another one for her.”
