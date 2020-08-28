 Skip to main content
Big plays help Bennington past Northwest
Big plays help Bennington past Northwest

  • Updated
After a slow start, Class B, No. 7 Bennington (Omaha World-Herald) turned on the jets in the final three quarters to pull away from sixth-ranked Northwest 54-31 on Friday night at Viking Field.

The Badgers — playing their first game for new coach Kam Lenhart — scored on touchdown plays of 70, 64, 42 and 73 yards while also getting a 37-yard Austin Holtz in the second quarter that gave them a two score lead they would not relinquish.

“I think we have playmakers all around the field,” said Lenhart, who was previously the head coach at Fairbury. “That is what is special about this team. It’s not just one guy, it’s a bunch of guys who can make plays for us.”

The big three on Friday for the Badgers were receiver Cayden Bluhm, quarterback Kale Bird and running back Tyler LeClair. Bluhm scored touchdowns of 70, 64 and 42 yards, the last a broken play that gave Bennington a 40-17 lead near the end of the third quarter.

Bird’s completion percentage didn’t wow anyone — he finished 11-for-21 with two interceptions — but he went for 325 yards with nine passes for more than 10 yards. LeClair ran for 161 yards on 21 carries and scored twice in the second half, the last a clinching 73-yard scamper.

“When we had chances to get off the field, we didn’t execute,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “They had most of their (touchdowns) on plays of 40-plus yards. That’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Things were equally frustrating offensively for the Vikings, who still racked up 436 yards in 80 plays. But, they were stopped in the red zone on downs, threw two interceptions and missed a field goal in the second quarter while falling behind 27-17.

“We didn’t execute very well on offense either,” Stein said. “Just a lot of little things that we have to clean up. We have to get a little tougher. We didn’t respond really well and we’ll find out in the next few weeks if we are big boys or not.”

Brady Baasch scored three touchdowns and ran for 172 yards for the Vikings, while Sam Hartman ran for 68 yards and was 20-for-32 passing for 214 yards.

Bennington 54, Northwest 31

Bennington (0-0) 7 20 13 14—54 .

Northwest (0-0) 7 10 7 7—31

FIRST QUARTER

NW — Brady Baasch 55 run (Parker Janky kick), 6:43

B — Cayden Bluhm 70 pass from Kale Bird (Lennox Hughes kick), 1:37

SECOND QUARTER

B — Bird 3 run (Hughes kick), 9:14

NW — Ryan Williams 38 pass from Sam Hartman (Janky kick), 4:16

B — Bluhm 64 pass from Bird (kick failed), 3:35

B — Austin Holtz 37 interception return (Hughes kick), 2:46

NW — Janky 32 field goal, 0:00

THIRD QUARTER

B — Tyler LeClair 3 run (Hughes kick), 9:43

B — Bluhm 42 pass from Bird (run failed), 3:16

NW — Baasch 3 pass from Hartman (Janky kick), 0:16

FOURTH QUARTER

B — Tyler LeClair 73 run (Hughes kick), 9:43

B — Bird 1 run (Hughes kick), 7:15

NW — Baasch 49 run (Janky kick), 5:46

B NW

First downs 19 22

Rushes-yards 44-158 45-222

Passing yards 325 214

Comp-Att-Int 11-21-2 20-34-2

Punts-avg. 1-47 3-39.3

Return Yards 65 113

Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 8-75 4-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—B, K. Bird 14-47, LeClairl 21-161, Colvert 2-7, Coe 5-7, Tr. Bird 1-4. Team 1-(minus 20). NW, Baasch 22-172, Hartman 17-68, Cooley 1-1, Janky 1-16, Van Pelt 1-5, Douglass 2-9, Bangs 1-0.

PASSING—B, Bird 11-21-320-2. NW, Hartman 20-32-214-2, Bangs 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING—B, Breckenridge 1-9, Bluhm 4-189, Kenkel 2-14, Schmaderer 2-64, Baca 1-37, Colvert 1-12. NW, Cooley 4-57, Janky54-64, Baasch 4-14, Anderson 3-20, Petzoldt 1-11, Williams 3-48.

Tags

