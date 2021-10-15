Big plays help No. 3 Aurora defeat No. 8 Northwest

Northwest put together a 16-play, 82-yard drive that was capped off by a 5-yard score from Hartman to go up 13-6 with 1:00 left.

But Aurora wasn’t done. Carsen Staehr went 43 yards on the Huskies’ only kickoff return of the game. After a 17-yard run by Owens, Knust threw the ball out to Staehr near the left sideline. Staehr turned around and fired to an open Nachtigal down the field for a 38-yard score with 39 seconds remaining to close the gap within 13-12 after a failed PAT.

“He didn’t kick a touchback — oh my goodness,” Peterson said. “So we had a chance to get a return. We felt good about our kick return this week if we were going to have opportunities with it. Then the kick return set up a nice play on our sideline and then the double pass.

“Obviously we’re more confident going in down one than we are down seven. Was that the difference in the game? Probably not, but it certainly does affect the emotions and how our kids come out in the second half.”

Nachtigal felt confident a touchdown was coming after the double pass was called.

“We’ve been running that in practice a lot,” he said. “We ran a screen play before that that’s kind of the same, so we knew it was going to be open. We ran it, and it was open.”