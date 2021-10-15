Big plays help No. 3 Aurora defeat No. 8 Northwest

A majority of the big plays were generated by Aurora during Friday’s rivalry district showdown with Northwest.
Not surprisingly, a victory was also generated by the Huskies.
Class B No. 3-rated Aurora used a lightning quick drive before halftime, two third-quarter interceptions 97 seconds apart and a key 69-yard run in the fourth quarter to down No. 8 Northwest 41-27 at Viking Field.
“Ultimately, it’s kids that make plays, right?” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. “I think for both sides — Northwest had a third-and-25 and (quarterback Sam) Hartman made a great play. We had a stunt called and maybe it wasn’t the perfect time for that, but he made a great play.
“In the second half, we had kids make plays. Every year, that’s kind of what this game comes down to. Last year, they threw a slant for a touchdown late in the game to win it, and we’ve made our fair share of plays here over the years too.”
The final big play helped seal the win for the Huskies (6-2), who scored 28 unanswered points to take a 34-13 lead.
But Northwest came back with a pair of Hartman touchdown passes to Travin Harring from 26 and 21 yards out just 48 seconds apart to close within 34-27 with 7:14 remaining.
The second score was set up when Victor Isele recovered a Carlos Collazo fumble on the Huskies’ 23-yard line.
Collazo made up for that fumble on Aurora’s next play from scrimmage, ripping off a 69-yard gain to set up Mack Owens’ 9-yard touchdown with 5:38 remaining to give the Huskies a two-possession lead.
“We told our kids all week that we knew that Northwest was going to come out and play with their hair on fire defensively,” Peterson said. “We knew that was going to happen — they always do. They’re the ‘85 Bears every time we come here. Our kids expected that.
“We knew, though, if we kept chipping that eventually we were going to break a couple big ones. That’s what happened. I don’t think we wore them down, I think our kids just eventually found a chink in their armor. We kept swinging and finally we found home.”
Aurora turned a pair of third-quarter interceptions into touchdowns. After Collazo picked off Hartman, quarterback Drew Knust spun off one would-be tackler and broke into the open for a 19-yard touchdown to put the Huskies up 19-13.
Tate Nachtgal quickly got the ball back with his own pick and was rewarded with a 13-yard TD toss from Knust with 2:34 left in the quarter.
“(The interceptions) definitely gave us a lot of energy,” Nachitgal said. “Going into halftime, we were kind of struggling. Getting the touchdowns after the picks was big for us.”
Northwest coach Kevin Stein said turnovers were a big story in the second half.
“Offensively we had opportunities and twice put our defense in bad position with turnovers,” he said. “We gave up the ball twice to them for a short field. They gave it up to us once for a short field in a two-score game. There’s a big change right there.”
The Vikings (4-4) held a 13-12 lead after a first half that left both teams wanting more.
Hartman broke loose through the middle of the defense on a third-and-goal from the 25 to put the Vikings up 7-0 with 7:16 left in the first quarter.
Then Aurora constructed a 22-play, 80-yard drive that ate up 10:18 off the clock. The Huskies converted a pair of fourth-and-5 plays and scored when Carsen Staehr leaped up to snag a pass from Knust on fourth-and-goal from the 10. The PAT pass failed, so Aurora trailed 7-6 with 8:58 left in the half.
While those fourth-down conversions hurt the Vikings, Stein said it was a lack of his defense’s success on third down throughout the game that was a big factor.
“Not getting off the field on third down was an absolute killer for us,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to get off the field on that third down and force them into a punting situation. We didn’t do it all night.”
Northwest put together a 16-play, 82-yard drive that was capped off by a 5-yard score from Hartman to go up 13-6 with 1:00 left.
But Aurora wasn’t done. Carsen Staehr went 43 yards on the Huskies’ only kickoff return of the game. After a 17-yard run by Owens, Knust threw the ball out to Staehr near the left sideline. Staehr turned around and fired to an open Nachtigal down the field for a 38-yard score with 39 seconds remaining to close the gap within 13-12 after a failed PAT.
“He didn’t kick a touchback — oh my goodness,” Peterson said. “So we had a chance to get a return. We felt good about our kick return this week if we were going to have opportunities with it. Then the kick return set up a nice play on our sideline and then the double pass.
“Obviously we’re more confident going in down one than we are down seven. Was that the difference in the game? Probably not, but it certainly does affect the emotions and how our kids come out in the second half.”
Nachtigal felt confident a touchdown was coming after the double pass was called.
“We’ve been running that in practice a lot,” he said. “We ran a screen play before that that’s kind of the same, so we knew it was going to be open. We ran it, and it was open.”
That was a big momentum changer.
“That really put a lot of wind into their sails and took a lot out of ours,” Stein said. “We were frustrated because we shouldn’t have given that up. We were in perfect coverage. We just didn’t do our job.”
That wasn’t the only reason the Vikings went into halftime frustrated.
“In the first half, I was disappointed that we were only up one point,” Stein said. “We really controlled the game. They caught us with a trick play on the one.
“We only had three possessions that first half. They really controlled the clock but defensively we played pretty well.”
Collazo finished with 202 yards rushing on 22 carries while Knust was 11-for-16 for 144 yards.
Hartman picked up 132 yards on 27 carries and was 13-for-23 for 150 yards passing.
Aurora picked up bragging rights and — most importantly to Peterson — a 3-0 record in district play heading into next week’s regular season finale with Seward.
Nachtigal said it was a meaningful win.
“It felt really good,” he said. “They beat us the last two years, so it was good to beat them. It gives us more momentum going into Seward and then playoffs.”