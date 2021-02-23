Big run propels Vikings past Hastings

Momentum built going into halftime carried over after the intermission for Northwest in Tuesday night’s Class B, Subdistrict 7 final.

Big time.

The top-seeded Vikings closed the second quarter on a 9-0 run and opened the second half on a 20-4 spree to pull away for a 56-40 home-court victory over No. 2 seed Hastings. The Tigers trailed just 23-21 with 3:36 remaining until halftime, but were outscored by 25 points over the next 11:48.

“It sounds like a rotten cliche, but made shots helped the run — no question,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “What we did the best was adjust to a couple of different defenses.

“They played man a couple of times, played some zone — even showed a little box-and-one — and I thought for our kids to see multiple defenses and adjust to them in the first half was big.”

The Vikings (15-6) hit 11 of 20 shots from the floor in the second and third quarters combined. Meanwhile, Hastings was just 3 of 18 on field-goal attempts during that span.

“We executed the game plan just like we wanted to, (but) we just couldn’t hit shots in the second half,” Hastings coach Drew Danielson said. “That’s really what it came down to.

