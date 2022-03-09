Big second quarter powers North Platte St. Patrick's past Burwell

LINCOLN — North Platte St. Patrick’s big second quarter spelled doom for Burwell’s state championship bid.

Trailing 11-4 after the opening break, the top-rated Irish went 5 of 7 from 3-point range and outscored the No. 5 Longhorns 23-2 in the second quarter on their way to a 55-32 victory Wednesday morning in the Class D-1 state tournament semifinals at the Devaney Sports Center.

St. Pat’s started the second quarter on a 14-0 run that included three second-chance baskets. Then the Irish got hot from deep as Jack Heiss and Andrew Brosius sank two 3-pointers apiece and Sam Troshynski added a 3 with 37 seconds left before the intermission, putting Burwell in a 27-13 hole.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns were 0 of 11 shooting from the floor in the second quarter, managing just two free throws.

“We shot our shot with the 2-3 zone — we hadn’t really ran a 2-3 zone all year, but St. Pat’s is really comfortable in their man offense,” Burwell coach Adam Stolzer said. “We didn’t quite get out on some shooters, they made a couple of tough shots and we got beat on the offensive boards there, too. Offensively, we didn’t have the best flow there in the second quarter.”

St. Pat’s was 0 of 9 from 3-point range in the other three quarters, but the Irish did their damage in the second.

“Burwell was playing a pretty tight zone and making it really hard for us to do what we like to do, which is get it to cutters or get a post-up, dribble penetration or things like that,” Irish coach William O’Malley said. “They were just so tight in the bottom of their zone that it was going to be tough until we hit some shots and it’s a real credit to our kids.

“That’s one of the situations where it comes down to players more than scheme and we had some guys that came in and confidently and competently hit shots.”

Trailing 37-22 after three quarters, Burwell was forced to extend its pressure defense and cut its deficit to 39-29 with 6:47 to play. But after that came a parade of wide-open layups for St. Pat’s, which was 9 of 13 shooting in the fourth quarter.

“We had to press and we had to do some things to try and take St. Pat’s out of their comfort zone,” Stolzer said. “They did a nice job of beating our pressure. Whatever we threw at them today, they did a nice job of handling.”

Brecken Erickson was the main beneficiary when the Irish broke Burwell’s press, scoring 14 in the final 6:09 to finish with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Heiss added 11 points and seven assists for St. Pat’s (25-2), which will play for its first state basketball title since 1928 in Friday’s 9 a.m. championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Loomis.

Dillon Critel scored 15 points for Burwell (24-4), which was held 11 points below its previous season-low scoring total. Critel’s 15 points were 10 fewer than his season average and Longhorn Carter Mann, who entered the tournament averaging 15.5 points, scored seven with three of the 6-foot-4 senior post player’s five shot attempts coming from 3-point range

“As a team, St. Pat’s is really good at man-to-man defense and I think they really helped hard on Dillon,” Stolzer said. “They also did a nice job of throwing different guys at him that were physical and did a nice job.”

Critel scored his final points with 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter and didn’t have a shot attempt in the fourth. O’Malley credited the Irish trio of Will Moats, Zarek Branch and Heiss for sharing the defensive duties on Critel.

“The key thing was it all started with getting a lot of people around Dillon Critel,” O’Malley said. “He’s a really outstanding, shifty dribble-penetrator and it’s hard to get the ball out of his hands. We really had to commit very early to get him stopped and as the game progressed, we did a better and better job.”

The semifinal loss sends Burwell into the Class D-1 third-place game at 3 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln High. The Longhorns will face Dundy County-Stratton.

“These seniors and this group have worked super hard to get to this point and there’s a lot to be proud of,” Stolzer said. “Anytime that you end your season in Lincoln, I think it’s something to be proud of.

“Even though the third-place game isn’t the game we wanted to be in — we wanted to be playing for a state championship — being one of the final four Class D-1 teams down here speaks a lot about our kids.”