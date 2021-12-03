Big shots late life Waverly past Northwest

Class B preseason No. 3-rated Waverly scored the final nine points to put away Northwest 47-34 in Friday’s season opener.

Waverly scored 24 out of the final 31 points after falling behind 27-23 with 6:24 left in the third quarter.

“We had a tremendous effort,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “I don’t know if you would classify it a work of art by either team, but I thought both teams showed why they are so competitive. They made some big shots late.

“Their athleticism sticks out. We saw that in football, but I think they saw there is a reason our kids take a lot of pride.”

Northwest used flurries of scoring from Travin Harring to take that lead early in the second half but also battled scoring droughts.

Harring hit a pair of 3-pointers to put the hosts up 6-0 two minutes into the game, but Northwest didn’t score again until there was 5:59 left in the second quarter.

Harring exploded for nine of his game-high 20 points over the first 1:36 of the third on two 3-pointers an a 3-point play. Northwest wouldn’t score again for another 6:35 as a 27-23 lead turned into a 32-27 deficit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}