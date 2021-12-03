 Skip to main content
Big shots late life Waverly past Northwest
top story

Big shots late life Waverly past Northwest

NW boys vs Waverly bball 1232021 ML (5)

Northwest senior Wyatt Jensen keeps his eyes on the basket while he prepares to shoot in Friday night's game. (Independent/McKenna Lamoree)

 McKenna Lamoree

Class B preseason No. 3-rated Waverly scored the final nine points to put away Northwest 47-34 in Friday’s season opener.

Waverly scored 24 out of the final 31 points after falling behind 27-23 with 6:24 left in the third quarter.

“We had a tremendous effort,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “I don’t know if you would classify it a work of art by either team, but I thought both teams showed why they are so competitive. They made some big shots late.

“Their athleticism sticks out. We saw that in football, but I think they saw there is a reason our kids take a lot of pride.”

Northwest used flurries of scoring from Travin Harring to take that lead early in the second half but also battled scoring droughts.

Harring hit a pair of 3-pointers to put the hosts up 6-0 two minutes into the game, but Northwest didn’t score again until there was 5:59 left in the second quarter.

Harring exploded for nine of his game-high 20 points over the first 1:36 of the third on two 3-pointers an a 3-point play. Northwest wouldn’t score again for another 6:35 as a 27-23 lead turned into a 32-27 deficit.

“Getting off to a start was huge,” Bahe said. “We had a couple of turnovers toward the end of the third quarter that I thought hurt in general because I thought we responded from (the scoreless stretches). We had a couple of plays that bumped it to a five-point game, but we didn’t go away yet. They didn’t quite knock us out until the three-minute mark or two-minute mark.”

Preston Harms scored 10 of his 13 points in the fourth, including two 3-pointers, to key Waverly. Cole Murray also had 13 points.

“They hit a couple of big shots later or I think it was a game that had a shot to go down to the wire,” Bahe said. “We took good shots that just didn’t go in toward the end.

“The kids played hard. The trick is you just can’t play hard Friday night. You have to turn around, both teams play Saturday and turn it up again.”

Sam Hartman added 10 rebounds and four assists for Northwest.

Waverly shot 16-for-26 from the free-throw line, including 9-for-16 in the first half. That was in stark difference to Northwest’s 2-for-4 night.

“Their size and length at the end of the day with their overall physicality wore on us at times,” Bahe said. “Both halves they got to the free-throw line that much more than we did.

“You hope that you learn from these things, and I thought we did some good things.”

Waverly 47, Northwest 34

WAVERLY (1-0)

AJ Heffelfinger 2-9 4-8 9, Preston Harms 3-11 4-6 13, Landon Tjaden 2-5 0-1 6, Cole Murray 2-4 8-11 13, Kyler Nordstrom 2-4 0-0 4, Riley Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Kalev Allick 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Schernikau 1-1 0-0 2, Kaden Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Skrobecki 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Guillion 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-33 16-26 47.

NORTHWEST (0-1)

Sam Hartman 0-6 0-1 0, Travin Harring 7-11 1-1 20, Wyatt Jensen 2-9 1-2 5, Trevyn Keene 1-3 0-0 3, Cooper Garrtt 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Dinkelman 0-2 0-0 0, Tegan Lemkau 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter Jensen 2-5 0-0 6, Zeke Koenig 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Esquivel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-37 2-4 34.

Waverly 6 13 13 15—47

Northwest 6 12 9 7—34

3-point field goals—W 7-16 (Heffelfinger 1-3, Harms 3-8, Tjaden 2-3, Murray 1-2), NW 8-21 (Hartman 0-2, Harring 5-7, Jensen 0-3, Keene 1-2, Dinkelman 0-1, Lemkau 0-1, Jensen 2-5). Fouled out—Jensen. Rebounds—W 25 (Heffelfinger, Nordstrom 5), NW 27 (Hartman 10). Assists—W 8 (Murray 5), NW 11 (Hartman 4). Turnovers—W 9, NW 18. Total fouls—W 12, NW 23. Technicals—none.

