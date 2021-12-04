Big start sends Norris past Northwest

Northwest never could recover from a disastrous first quarter Saturday against Norris.
The Titans blitzed the Vikings with a 15-2 run to open the game and went 8-for-12 from the floor in the first period.
The teams played evenly after that, but that great start was more than enough for Norris to exit with a 52-36 victory.
“I’m extremely proud of our kids for the whole weekend,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “I’m extremely proud of them for tonight. There’s a lot of teams that could have taken one in the chops like we did early and folded. And we didn’t collectively play well early.
“But we showed great grit as I knew we would, and we grinded and grinded and had it to 11 once. But we tip our hat to them. They played at the rim in the first quarter and made shots, and honestly when we got to the rim we didn’t make them in the first quarter. First quarter dug a big hole for us, and we’ve just got to get a little better at that.”
Myles Hoehne and Wyatt Wubbels led Norris (1-1) to its first win of the season with nearly identical numbers. They each finished with 15 points and went 7-for-10 from the floor with Wubbels collecting 13 rebounds and Hoehne 12.
Sam Hartman topped Northwest with 13 points and eight rebounds. He scored 11 in the second quarter to help the Vikings get back on track and equal Norris’ 16 points in that period.
“They found out how to collectively work together and problem solve and compete a little harder and dig down a little deeper,” Bahe said. “Winning is not easy, and competing isn’t easy. We knew that this weekend was going to be tough. We just didn’t play with as much mental and physical toughness as we needed to in the first quarter, but they showed great grit and fought back.”
Trevyn Keene chipped in 11 points for the Vikings (0-2), who host Crete Friday.
GIRLS
Norris 58, Northwest 36
Class B preseason No. 2-rated Norris took full advantage of its height Saturday against No. 7 Northwest.
All five Titans’ scorers stood between 5-foot-9 and 6-0, and that was too much for the Vikings to overcome as they fell 58-36.
“Norris is really good and superbly well-coached,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “They are deserving to be an all-class top five team, which they are. That said, I think we measurable improved from (Friday’s loss to Waverly). We did a ton of things right against a well-oiled machine in Norris.
“We talk about basketball being a long season and it’s a process. Well, we did many, many, many things correctly tonight — had a lot of good looks, penetrated their zone pretty well at times, defended well giving up a little height. Overall, I’m very pleased with not only the effort we gave but our execution was pretty good tonight.”
Delaney White (a 5-9 senior) led Norris with 27 points. Gracie Kircher (5-11 junior) added 12 and Sydney Jelinek (5-11 senior) chipped in 10.
Reba Mader topped Northwest (0-2) with 15 points.
Despite losing the first two games, Moerer exited the weekend happy with the Vikings’ performance.
“To play two top 10 teams right out of the gate like that with a lot of inexperienced players on the court, we’re getting better every night, and you can see it,” he said. “That’s exciting.”