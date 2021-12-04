Big start sends Norris past Northwest

Northwest never could recover from a disastrous first quarter Saturday against Norris.

The Titans blitzed the Vikings with a 15-2 run to open the game and went 8-for-12 from the floor in the first period.

The teams played evenly after that, but that great start was more than enough for Norris to exit with a 52-36 victory.

“I’m extremely proud of our kids for the whole weekend,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “I’m extremely proud of them for tonight. There’s a lot of teams that could have taken one in the chops like we did early and folded. And we didn’t collectively play well early.

“But we showed great grit as I knew we would, and we grinded and grinded and had it to 11 once. But we tip our hat to them. They played at the rim in the first quarter and made shots, and honestly when we got to the rim we didn’t make them in the first quarter. First quarter dug a big hole for us, and we’ve just got to get a little better at that.”

Myles Hoehne and Wyatt Wubbels led Norris (1-1) to its first win of the season with nearly identical numbers. They each finished with 15 points and went 7-for-10 from the floor with Wubbels collecting 13 rebounds and Hoehne 12.