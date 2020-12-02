Bigger, stronger Isaac Traudt to lead Islanders as lone returning starter

“We’re figuring out everybody’s role right now, but we have really good chemistry. I think we have a good shot of being (Heartland Athletic) Conference champions again and we’d love to get to the state tournament. I don’t know how long it has been since Senior High has made it to state.”

Traudt will take on a leadership role this year that wasn’t needed last year with a strong senior class. He’ll also have to adjust to being the focus of every defense that the Islanders face.

“Once people began to figure out what he could do towards the end of last year, we were able to take advantage of that and use him as a decoy,” Slough said. “Sometimes we’d put him in the corner and our point guard got to go 1-on-1 against his man.

“We’ll need to develop that with our other players this year. Now we’re going to depend on getting the ball in Isaac’s hands one time, two times, three times a possession.”

Slough said the Islanders will probably go nine players deep to start the season before paring things to a seven- or eight-player rotation once roles are settled.

One blow the team suffered was when senior guard and leader Caleb Coslor suffered a torn ACL on the first day of practice and was lost for the season.