Birthi leads Crusaders at Ralston Invite
  • Updated
OMAHA — The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team finished second at the Ralston Invite Saturday.

Ayonya Birthi won the No. 2 singles division to help the Crusaders score 33 points, just 10 points behind Omaha Duchesne.

Ashlyn Kucera took second at No. 1 singles, while Brooklyn Kolbert and Mia Golka were fourth at No. 1 doubles, and Carolyn Maser and Haley Asche finished fifth at No. 2 doubles.

Ralston Invite

Team Standings

Omaha Duchesne 43, Grand Island CC 33, Elkhorn 30, Linocln Christian 23, Bennington 19, Blair 18, Ralston 16, Kearney Catholic 13, Crete 9, Nebraska Christian 5, Omaha Gross 5, Beatrice 4, South Sioux City 2.

