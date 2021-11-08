Bismuth can revive old shotguns

Besides being non-toxic, bismuth is also denser than steel and nearly as dense as lead. Bismuth shot has a density 9.6 grams per cubic centimeter, compared to lead’s density of around 11 g/cc and steel’s density of 7.8 g/cc. Bismuth falls about midway between steel and lead, making it an attractive alternative.

Best of all, bismuth is softer than steel and therefore safe for use in older shotguns whose barrels and chokes could be damaged by hard steel shot. Bismuth has enabled many vintage scatterguns to return to duty in marshes where non-toxic shot is required.

Having been around for over 25 years, bismuth really isn’t news at this point. What is noteworthy is that there are now more bismuth shot options than there ever were. At least six shotshell companies offer bismuth products, including Kent, Rio, Federal, Winchester, Hevi-Shot, and Browning, with more likely on the way.

One of the reasons for the recent surge in bismuth’s popularity is the rising cost of tungsten, which is used in original Hevi-Shot and Tungsten Super Shot loads. Tungsten pellets are not only non-toxic, but also superior in performance to lead. Unfortunately they are also expensive to make.