Bismuth can revive old shotguns

Non-toxic shot, which really means non-lead shot, is required to hunt all waterfowl everywhere and sometimes other birds elsewhere. For instance, hunters on Federal Waterfowl Production areas are required to shoot non-toxic shot, even when hunting upland birds like pheasants and quail.
Lead shot is great for bagging birds, but when spent pellets get strewn across a marsh, waterfowl can ingest them while dabbling in the mud and get lead poisoning. That’s why lead was banned for hunting ducks and geese.
The most common and affordable form of non-toxic shot is steel shot. Steel works just fine, but it has a few drawbacks. It’s not as dense, or lighter, than lead, so larger pellet sizes and higher velocities must be used to match the energy and penetration of lead. Steel is also extremely hard and can be abrasive to the barrel bores of older shotguns. For that reason, many classic shotguns are no longer used for waterfowling.
There are a few other non-toxic options, though, one of which is bismuth.
Bismuth shot, one of the first widely available non-toxic alternatives to steel, was introduced to U.S. hunters in the mid-1990s. However, long before that, bismuth, or bismuth subsalicylate, was the primary ingredient in antacids, such as Pepto Bismol. Obviously, then, bismuth is safe for ingestion by humans and ducks alike.
Besides being non-toxic, bismuth is also denser than steel and nearly as dense as lead. Bismuth shot has a density 9.6 grams per cubic centimeter, compared to lead’s density of around 11 g/cc and steel’s density of 7.8 g/cc. Bismuth falls about midway between steel and lead, making it an attractive alternative.
Best of all, bismuth is softer than steel and therefore safe for use in older shotguns whose barrels and chokes could be damaged by hard steel shot. Bismuth has enabled many vintage scatterguns to return to duty in marshes where non-toxic shot is required.
Having been around for over 25 years, bismuth really isn’t news at this point. What is noteworthy is that there are now more bismuth shot options than there ever were. At least six shotshell companies offer bismuth products, including Kent, Rio, Federal, Winchester, Hevi-Shot, and Browning, with more likely on the way.
One of the reasons for the recent surge in bismuth’s popularity is the rising cost of tungsten, which is used in original Hevi-Shot and Tungsten Super Shot loads. Tungsten pellets are not only non-toxic, but also superior in performance to lead. Unfortunately they are also expensive to make.
Bismuth is still more expensive than steel to load, but much more affordable than tungsten. That’s why Hevi-Shot recently replaced the tungsten component in some of its loads with bismuth. Hevi-Metal Longer Range and Hevi-Hammer both feature bismuth pellets (instead of tungsten) loaded over steel pellets.
Browning’s Wicked Blend is another bismuth-over-steel offering. This combination is not only more affordable than all-bismuth loads, but also provides some improved performance over all-steel loads.
Hevi-Shot also offers a pair of all-bismuth loads in its Hevi-Bismuth Upland and Waterfowl lines, while Winchester has one load, Xtended Range Bismuth, and Federal has a few options in its Meat Eater Bismuth line.
However, Rio and Kent have the most bismuth offerings. Rio has bismuth loads for all five gauges – 12, 20, 16, 28, and .410.
Kent’s Bismuth Upland is available for four gauges – 12, 16, 20, and 28. Kent’s Bismuth Waterfowl is offered only in 12 and 20 gauge, but there are numerous options within that line. Kent also offers Bismuth Turkey for hunting gobblers in non-toxic zones.
Bismuth bridges the performance gap between steel and lead, and the affordability gap between tungsten and steel. Personally, I’ve witnessed bismuth’s effectiveness on snipe, quail, pheasants, and ducks.
Whether you have an old shotgun languishing unused in the back of your gun safe that you wan to return to duty, or you simply wish to gain some performance advantages over steel shot, this may be the season to load up with bismuth.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.