Blue pull away to defeat Red during the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association All-star dual

By Marc Zavala

A few of the best girl wrestlers in the state of Nebraska got a chance to show what they can do in the Nebraska Scholatic Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star dual.

There were six matches that had girls wrestling each other. They split the six matches with both teams getting two pins against each other.

However, with the dual scored tied at 34-all, Nebraska City’s Pacie Lee got the pin over Sandhills Valley’s Isabelle Zuniga to give the Blue a 40-34 lead.

That helped the Blue get momentum in taking a 46-34 win Saturday at Northwest High School.

Blue coach Adam Tramner, who is the head coach at Winnebago, said he didn’t know what to expect out of that final girls match.

“We were not familiar with Isabelle Zuniga because of her coming out west. She came out and really tried to fire underhooks with Pacie. We thought it was going to be interesting because Pacie is a thrower,” he said. “But as soon as Pacie got what she wanted, we felt good.”

After that, the Blue picked decision wins from Tre Daro, of David City, and Cameron Graham, of Cross County/Osceola to get the dual victory.

The dual started with a girls match when the Blue’s Brisa Figueroa of West Point-Beemer, earned a 2-1 win over Callie Arnold of Pierce.

Sage Miserez of West Point-Beemer was the other Blue winner as she won her match via a pin.

The Red girl winners included Weeping Water’s Raelyn Wilson and South Loup’s Lila Bloomer by pin, while Norfolk’s Rylee Hoppe earned a decision.

Tramner said it was good to have the girls be a part of the NSWCA All-star dual.

“This was awesome. We even started the dual with a girls match,” he said. “It was good. And the girls and boys just bonded very well with each other. It was great to see.”

Red coach Dan Lonowski of Adams Central said he feels girls wrestling has just grown ever since it was sanctioned.

“Girls wrestling has come leaps and bounds in two years. It’s been amazing,” Lonowski said. “The girls wanna do the battle so it’s been rewarding for them.”

The dual also featured four matches that had battle of state champions going at it, and the Blue went 3-1 in those matchups.

Bennington’s Luke McDonald, who won 195 pounds in Class B posted a 4-0 win over Logan View’s Logan Booth, who won Class C, 220 pounds to get a win for the Blue. Daro, who won the Class C, 182-pound title, earned a 7-5 win over Gering’s Jacob Awiszus, a state champion at Class B, 182 pounds. And Graham, who won the Class C 160 pound title, scored an 8-2 win over Blair’s Charlie Powers, who captured the Class B, 160 pound championship.

Burwell’s Kolby Larson was the lone Red winner in that matchup in a 3-1 win over Pleasanton’s Chase Pawloski. Larson took the Class D, 182 title, while Pawloski won the Class D 170 pound championshp.

Tramner said that’s how the draft matchups came out as they were picking the matchup and not the wrestler. Awiszus, along with Aquinas’ Hunter Vandenberg and Fairbury’s Kazz Hyson, both wrestled two matches and competed for both teams. Hyson went 2-0, while Vandenberg and Awiszus each went 1-1.

“Graham and Powers was the last matchup picked and what it came down to was picking who they wanted,” Tramner said. “We had a few kids wrestle twice and it was nice to where they can jump teams and we were drafting the matchup, not the kid, so it was awesome.

“And in all-star duals, you never know how it’s going to go. One little move can make all the difference in a match and we came out on top in a few of those matchups.”

