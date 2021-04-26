Boone Central’s Ryan Kramer shines with three gold medals at CNTC

As was the case for all Nebraska high school athletes, who had the 2020 spring sports season taken away from them due to a global pandemic, Kramer’s schedule has sped up. After qualifying for state in the 300 hurdles as a sophomore in 2019, time seemed to be on Kramer’s side

But thanks to COVID-19, the senior quickly recognized this season was his last hurrah.

“It’s time to leave it all out there — you really want to make it to Burke now,” Kramer said. “This is my last chance in athletics at Boone Central. I just want to leave a good impression and finish on a high note.”

Kramer’s goals include qualifying for the state meet at Omaha Burke in four events — the three events he won Monday and the high jump. Roberts said she thinks Kramer’s chances are good.

“I was really looking forward to Ryan’s junior year because he grew a lot and I had always felt like he was going to be a little bit of a late-developer, but then we lost that year,” Roberts said. “He’s come back his senior season and he’s right where I hoped he would be. He’s gotten so much stronger and more coordinated.