Boone Central’s Ryan Kramer shines with three gold medals at CNTC

Ryan Kramer’s determination to make up for lost time was on full display Monday night.
Kramer finished first in both the 110-meter high hurdles and the Jeremy Buckner 300 intermediate hurdles and also ran a leg of the Cardinals’ winning 400 relay team in the Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships at Northwest High School.
For his triple-gold performance, the Boone Central senior was selected as the meet’s outstanding boys athlete
“It’s a good feeling because there’s been a lot of work put into it,” Kramer said of his performance. “Of course, the job’s not done yet, so I’ve just got to keep it going.
“I knew there was going to be a lot of good competition here today, so I figured if I performed well today that would give me some confidence to take into districts.”
Boone Central coach Susan Roberts said she was thrilled to learn Kramer had been named boys athlete of the meet.
“Ryan is a great team leader and he supports all of our kids — not just in his event groups, but all of the other events, too,” Roberts said. “He’s a great model for all of our kids and it’s really great to have him on the team and I’m really excited that he got this award tonight because he put together a great meet.”
As was the case for all Nebraska high school athletes, who had the 2020 spring sports season taken away from them due to a global pandemic, Kramer’s schedule has sped up. After qualifying for state in the 300 hurdles as a sophomore in 2019, time seemed to be on Kramer’s side
But thanks to COVID-19, the senior quickly recognized this season was his last hurrah.
“It’s time to leave it all out there — you really want to make it to Burke now,” Kramer said. “This is my last chance in athletics at Boone Central. I just want to leave a good impression and finish on a high note.”
Kramer’s goals include qualifying for the state meet at Omaha Burke in four events — the three events he won Monday and the high jump. Roberts said she thinks Kramer’s chances are good.
“I was really looking forward to Ryan’s junior year because he grew a lot and I had always felt like he was going to be a little bit of a late-developer, but then we lost that year,” Roberts said. “He’s come back his senior season and he’s right where I hoped he would be. He’s gotten so much stronger and more coordinated.
“He’s definitely got goals in both of those hurdles races, but he’s got some really strong team members on the 400 relay and he’s come back and high jumped really well also. He’s really competing well.
Kramer started his day with a first-place finish in the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.45 seconds — slightly off his season-best time of 15.3. Later, made it a clean sweep in the hurdles by winning the 300s in a personal-record time of 40.32, which he said was a surprise.
“I’ll take that, but I’ve got to fix the ol’ stutter-step because it’s a waste of energy and makes you not very efficient,” Kramer said. “It was pretty bad for the first four or five hurdles, but I corrected it. We’ll keep working on it and hopefully I can get down and run a sub-40.”
Kramer’s other top finish came in the 400 relay where he teamed with Parker Borer, Seth Wright and Wyatt Nissen to win in 43.36. The time established a new Boone Central school record for the second time in a week as the Cardinals previously set a program mark at Northwest last Friday.
“Our 400 relay is looking great right now — I want us to finish top three at state — so that and to qualify in four events are my goals right now,” Kramer said. “We’ll have to take a look at our district and see what we think about the high jump, but if I have a good day, I really feel like I’ve got a good chance to get there in all four.”