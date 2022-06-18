BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Aurora’s Gage Griffith puts together special senior year

When he was in elementary and middle school, Aurora’s Gage Griffith played as many sports as he could.

Football, basketball, wrestling or baseball, his time was filled doing what he loved.

It wasn’t until his older sister, Riley, who’s now a thrower for South Dakota, was competing in track and field in high school that he discovered his true passion.

“I saw the passion she showed, and I was like, ‘I could totally one up her. I could throw way farther than she can’,” Griffith said. “Then I started doing it, and that’s how I developed a love for track.”

Griffith, a Wyoming track and field commit, won the Class B boys shot put and discus at the state track meet for the second year in a row. Besides dominating in the ring, Griffith’s presence on Aurora’s offensive line also helped the Huskies reach the state championship football game for the third time in his high-school career.

For his athletic success in his senior year, Griffith is the this year’s Independent boys athlete of the year.

With his hard work and dedication, Griffith broke Aurora’s school record in the shot put this year with a throw of 60-11 in the Huskies’ district meet. The record was previously held by Dalton Peters, who’s now a thrower for Nebraska. Griffith also broke local legend Tom Kropp’s 51-year-old record in the discus, throwing 186-3 in the Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track and Field Championships.

Kropp is in the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame and was drafted by three professional sports teams in two sports: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Bullets and Chicago Bulls.

“Those records on the board in the commons, I just chased those,” Griffith said. “I wanted those to be mine. I knew what kind of guy Dalton was, and I knew what kind of guy Tom Kropp was. He’s a legend in our town so just going to bed thinking about those records and waking up and thinking about it, that’s what really just drove me to put in the work and accomplish that.”

Griffith met Kropp after playing in this year’s Shrine Bowl and had him sign a rubber discus, something that means a lot to him.

“Everybody knows Tom Kropp,” Griffith said. “Everybody talks about Tom Kropp so for me to meet him was a big deal. I really enjoyed that time and for him to sign that discus really meant a lot.”

In the shot put at state track in both his junior and senior season, Griffith faced an uphill battle to win both years. He trailed the competition entering the final throw each time. Yet, he still prevailed.

Aurora’s track coach, Gordon Wilson, praised Griffith’s ability to handle the pressure.

“Two years in a row, he’s been able to do what’s necessary to win himself a gold medal, and I don’t think too many kids would envy that position knowing that it comes down to one last opportunity,” Wilson said. “Not only that, you’re coming in with all the hype and all the pressure and everything behind it.”

The 2020 track and field season, Griffith’s sophomore year, was canceled due to COVID-19. However, with his desire to get better, it wasn’t a wasted year.

Griffith’s willingness to work when no one is watching helped turn him from a good thrower to a great one.

“It takes a million throws to do five right. …There’s been a lot of times where I go up to the school and just throw for an hour,” Griffith said. “Do footwork in the garage. Do footwork in the kitchen. Just find those little times to perfect that craft of throwing.”

While Griffith excels in the ring, it’s his willingness to teach others and help others that makes him who is.

He said his leadership is what he takes the most pride in.

“There were times I would give a little bit of a cue to some of the younger classmen that clicked for them other than the coaches,” Griffith said. “It’s just something that I could really explain how things felt rather than how things look.

“I think that really benefited not only the younger classmen for the years to come but myself to understand the throw a little bit better.”

Wilson said what he appreciates about Gage is the humbleness he shows every day.

“The thing in some ways to Gage’s credit is just the fact that you never see him walking around with a big chest,” Wilson said. “You just never really saw him you know be like ‘hey I’m here. I’ve arrived and you need to come watch me because I’m awesome’.”

On the gridiron, Griffith has been winning since his pee-wee football championship in sixth grade.

Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said he and his staff knew he was special right away.

“We knew when he was a freshman that he had a really bright future for us as a football player,” Peterson said. “By the time he was a sophomore, he kind of cracked his way into the starting lineup. He had a growth spurt and really developed in the weight room between his freshman and sophomore year and became a really important player and maybe by his sophomore season was our best offensive lineman already on that team.”

Griffith credits a “never-ending motor,” communication and leadership as the keys to success.

Peterson said that what stands out to him about Griffith is his “nasty side,” and that he always played through the whistle in his career.

“You sometimes hear people talk about offensive lineman and say you have to play the game a little bit nasty, and he plays the game a little bit nasty,” Peterson said. “He finishes blocks. He is not satisfied with just blocking an opponent. He wants to dominate an opponent. It’s that mindset that probably separated the good from the great.”

Aurora has had quite a few elite athletes throughout the years.

Both Peterson and Wilson said Griffith is near the top of the list.

Peterson said: “I would be hard pressed to think of more than three or four people I’ve known that have graduated from here that have really had a more successful high-school career.”

Wilson said: “I think if you ask a lot of people who might be that great Aurora athlete, I would guess at least 50% of people would probably say Tom Kropp, so I think that says something in itself right there. When you’re the kid that’s coming and taking down the local legend’s record that’s been around for over 50 years, I think that’s speaks to kind of where Gage will be remembered.

“I think if you just look at what he’s accomplished here, you’ve got to put him down as one of the best to walk out the doors. I don’t know how you can’t have him in the conversation now.”

