BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Ord's Kelen Meyer more than a powerful, accurate kicker

“I watched TV and kind of saw people doing it,” he said. “It got me interesting and I kind of started doing it. I really liked it.”

He quickly got the attention of Wells, even at that young age.

“It was fifth or sixth grade,” the coach said. “He would go down there (to the field) and kick by himself. He’s have a tee and he’d have the little kicking stick to hold the ball, and he’d be kicking. In junior high he was making 35-, 40-yard field goals. You just don’t see that very often.”

That Meyer developed into a football standout as well as a top-level competitor in his class in both wrestling and golf didn’t shock Wells or the other Chanticleer coaches.

“There are so many adjectives to describe him,” Wells said. “He’s just so skilled, and then on top of that he’s very clutch. Watching him grow up playing in baseball games or football games, wrestling — you know, he was a really good basketball player too. So he kind of had a decision to make. I think he thought he was going to wrestle the whole time, but he was good enough that he would have been one of the better players on our basketball team.