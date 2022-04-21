 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Kearney Hub Territory track leaders

100-meter dash

Zander Reuling, KHS, 10.97

Mathieu Dompko, KHS, 11.02

Will Kulhanek, Overton, 11.08

Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 11.24

Zach Myers, Shelton, 11.24

Quentin Moss, Lexington, 11.30

Gavend Cole, Axtell, 11.31

Zaire Lagrone-Miller, KHS, 11.38

Rian Green, KHS, 11.40

Cayden John, KHS, 11.45

Jose Escandon, Gibbon, 11.54

200-meter dash

Kaden Miller, KHS, 22.42

Able Molina, KHS, 22.80

Matthieu Dompko, KHS, 22.81

Quentin Moss, Lexington, 22.92

Zander Reuling, KHS, 23.01

Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege, 23.14

Cooper Miller, Axtell, 23.20

Will Kulhanek, Overton, 23.24

Jose Escandon, Gibbon, 23.34

Shay Swanson, Loomis, 23.54

400-meter dash

Konner Verbeck, Minden, 52.17

Evan Denney, KHS, 53.18

Landon Bowen, Lexington, 53.34

Calvin Finley, Ansley/Litch., 53.44

Calvin Johnson, Axtell, 54.40

Cooper Miller, Axtell, 54.94

Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 55.04

Justin Murray, KHS, 55.06

Dru Truax, Lexington, 55.44

Ethan Kowalek, KHS, 55.50

Hayden Muirhead, Overton, 55.50

800-meter run

Oscar Aquado, Lexington, 2:03.50

Evan Denney, KHS, 2:05.09

Calvin Finley, Ansley/Litch., 2:06.6

Konner Verbeck, Minden, 2:08.0

Nick Moats, KHS, 2:08.47

Barnabas Anderson, KHS, 2:10.19

Andrew Walsh, KHS, 2:10.31

Garrett Converse, Lexington, 2:11.34

Calvin Johnson, Axtell, 2:12.75

Luc Lopez, Axtell, 2:12.80

1,600-meter run

Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 4:34.98

Lazaro Adame, Lexington, 4:40.23

Nic Clements, Holdrege, 4:47.14

Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 4:50.80

Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 4:54.0

Cisco Rivas, KHS, 4:55.89

Andrew Walsh, KHS, 4:57.42

Charlie Shea, KHS, 4:59.97

Carter Harsin, Minden, 5:01.6

3,200-meter run

Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 9:57.06

Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 10:17.91

Gage Fryda, KHS, 10:54.84

Eli Schroeder, Ravenna, 10:56.49

Jayden Ureste, Lexington, 11:00.6

Justin Golus, Holdrege, 11:03.0

Cisco Rivas, KHS, 11;04.05

Braeden Wall, KHS, 11:04.20

Kevin Parada, Lexington, 11:05.54

Brady VanBoening, Holdrege, 11:15.57

110-meter high hurdles

Deandre N’Dugwa, KHS, 14.48

Gage Fries, Minden, 14.74

Jack Dahlgren, KHS, 15.56

Gunnar Hadley, Loomis, 16.10

Jace Bombeck, Gibbon, 16.14

Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 16.44

Jake Halvorsen, Axtell, 16.94

Luke Draper, KHS, 16.83

Treyven Beckman, KHS, 17.03

Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 17.45

300-meter int. hurdles

Deandre N’Dugwa, KHS, 41.03

Gage Fries, Minden, 41.54

Tanner Gibb, Minden, 42.64

Quinn Bertrand, Axtell, 42.89

Levi Loseke, Minden, 43.31

Cayden John, KHS, 43.40

Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 43.74

Ryan Bailey, Ansley/Litch, 43.84

Treyven Beckman, KHS, 44.14

Jake Halvorsen, Axtell, 45.45

4x100 Relay

Kearney High, 43.67

Lexington, 44.84

Minden, 45.64

Shelton, 46.46

Axtell, 46.80

Holdrege, 46.94

Amherst, 47.10

Loomis, 47.29

Gibbon, 47.94

Bertrand, 48.21

4x400 Relay

Kearney High, 3:34.14

Minden, 3:35.7

Lexington, 3:40.79

Axtell, 3:43.56

Ansley/Litchfield, 3:44.7

Holdrege, 3:46.61

Bertrand, 3:47.03

Shelton, 3:51.84

Elm Creek, 3:53.56

Amherst, 3:57.00

4x800 Relay

Lexington, 8:35.64

Kearney, 8:56.11

Axtell, 9:02.88

Holdrege, 9:03.53

Minden, 9:11.0

Ravenna, 9:19.80

Wilcox-Hildreth, 9:21.35

Shelton, 9:24.15

Kearney Catholic, 9:53.19

Amherst, 10:15.77

Shot Put

Jordan Shaw, KHS, 53-9

Clayton Meyer, Loomis, 48-10 1/4

Cole Brandt, KHS, 48-9

Cristian Blincow, Loomis, 48-8

Isaac Scharff, Lexington, 46-3 3/4

Brant Christian, KCHS, 44-10

Austin Lutkemeier, Minden, 44-5 1/2

Luis Castellanos, Lexington, 44-4 3/4

Erik Delgadillo, KHS, 44-2

Daniel Falk, KHS, 43-2 1/4

Discus

Cole Brandt, KHS, 161-2

Jordan Shaw, KHS, 160-1

Cristian Blincow, Loomis, 148-0

Maxwell Hunter, Holdrege, 141-7 1/2

Brennan Runge, Axtell, 139-7

Quinten Schaffer, KHS, 136-2

Gavin Standage, Ravenna, 135-3

Logan Roggasch, KCHS, 134-3 1/4

Austin Lutkemeier, Minden, 132-0

Andrew Englund, Holdrege, 131-0

High Jump

Ethan Eloe, Amherst, 6-4

Zach Myers, Shelton, 6-4

Nolan Eloe, Amherst, 6-2

Ben Cumpston, KHS, 6-2

Will Vanderbeek, KHS, 6-0

Fredrick Harbols, KHS, 6-0

Cale Nelson, Loomis, 6-0

Riley Bombeck, Shelton,6-0

Graysen Strauss, Lexington, 5-11

Lane Jacobson, KHS, 5-11

Pole Vault

Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 13-0

Marcus Hernandez, Bertrand, 13-0

Zach Watson, KHS, 12-6

Jaren Moore, Holdrege, 12-6

Sam Nachtigal, KHS, 12-2

Spencer Kearn, KHS, 12-0

Rylan Landin, Holdrege, 12-0

Zachary Sundquist, Holdrege, 12-0

Morgan Bailey, Lexington, 11-6

Nicholas Weides, Holdrege, 11-6

Long Jump

Nolan Eloe, Amherst, 21-4 1/2

Kaden Miller, KHS, 21-3 3/4

Will Kulhanek, Overton, 21-2 1/4

Ethan Eloe, Amherst, 20-7 3/4

Aidan Kidder, Holdrege, 20-6 3/4

Noah Eggleston, S-E-M, 20-6

Caleb Dowling, Lexington, 20-5

Gavend Cole, Axtell, 20-4 1/2

Zach Myers, Shelton, 20-4

Garret Schmaderer, KCHS, 20-1 1/2

Triple Jump

Will Kulhanek, Overton, 43-10

Garret Schmaderer, KCHS, 43-6 1/4

Carson Nichols, KHS, 41-4 1/2

Graysen Strauss, Lexington, 41-0 1/2

Ben Cumpston, KHS, 40-9 3/4

Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 40-8 1/2

Owen Kaps, Bertrand, 40-8

Reilly Fisher, Amherst, 40-7

Wyatt Ryan, Overton, 40-6 1/2

Fredrick Harbols, KHS, 40-5 1/2

