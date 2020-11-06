Breyer Menke field goal helps Hastings edge Vikings

Breyer Menke’s 25-yard field goal with 12 seconds remaining lifted No. 3-rated Hastings to a 45-42 victory over No. 8 Northwest Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Class B state football playoffs at Viking Field.

The game-winning kick was originally a 30-yard attempt, but Northwest was flagged for being offsides. With the ball moved 5 yards closer, Menke converted the go-ahead field goal that sent the Tigers (9-1) to the state semifinals for the first time since 2000.

“Making that kick isn’t easy to do,” said Hastings coach Charlie Shoemaker, who had watched his junior kicker miss two point-after kicks — one was blocked — earlier in the contest. “(Menke) can make it from the 20, but he’s really good with 5 more yards. That was a really big penalty.

“I was proud of those guys. We struggled with PATs, so for Breyer to step up there and hit it, that’s just awesome.”

Menke’s field goal proved to be the difference in a game that featured plenty of touchdowns. Hastings finished with 541 total yards and Northwest (6-4) had 495 as the two teams combined for 1,036 yards of total offense.