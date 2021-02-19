Brody Arrants wins Class A 145-pound state title for Islanders

“I was able to chase him around so much that he was called for that,” he said.

Morrison said they had a different game plan for their matchup with Hostler.

“The first time we wrestled him, we hadn’t seen too much of them as we were able to get on top and pinning him. The second time he had a different shot for us and we weren’t ready for it. It was a close match as it went to overtime and we lost it,” Morrison said. “We made an adjustment and Brody is a smart person and he’s got a lot of experience. Brody did a nice job of executing in that match.”

Arrants said the loss at the dual, along with getting a sixth-place medal in last year’s tournament, were motivating to him.

“That last loss was big motivation and he was the only kid I lost to in Nebraska and I really wanted that one bad,” Arrants said. “And what happened last year after I won my first two matches to make the semifinals and didn’t win another match after that, I really did not want to go out like I did last year.”

Teammates Blake Cushing and Daylon Keolavone weren’t as fortunate in their championship matchups.