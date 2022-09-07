Broken Bow continuing girls golf success

The Broken Bow girls golf team has been on a good ride the past two years.

The Indians have captured the last two Class C state championships.

The Indians have dominated the past two years and are continuing that success in 2022. Broken Bow has captured every meet this season but one. Their latest success came Tuesday at their home meet where the Indians won the meet with a 347 score and had the top four golfers individually.

Indian coach Kelly Cooksley said the theme this year is “Play KE3PS”. And it’s no secret as to why.

“The goal the girls want to accomplish is to win that third-straight championship,” Cooksley said. “That does not happen very often. There haven’t been many Class C schools that have won three in a row. It would be an incredible feat. The girls are not afraid to admit that’s their goal.

“They want to win every meet they go to, both team titles and individual titles.”

The Indians have the experience for a chance for the three-peat opportunity. Broken Bow returns four of its top five golfers back from last year’s state championship.

Camryn Johnson finished ninth with a 175 two-day score, while Molly Custer was 12th with an 180 score. Lainey Palmer and Taylor Schaaf were the other two golfers. The other varsity golfer this year is Skyler Benjamin.

Cooksley said the experience has been valuable.

“It always helps to have that kind of experience and golf is no different. Camryn was a member of both state championships so she knows what it takes to be successful,” he said. “She’s been consistent this year for us. And the other girls got experience last year for being there too. But all those players have put in the time of playing in big time tournaments in the offseason and it’s been showing.”

Cooksley said while experience has been a strength, he said depth is also one. Broken Bow has 19 girls out for golf this season. The Indians’ junior varsity team finished third behind runner-up St. Paul at the meet on Tuesday.

“That’s a testament to our program and the coaches involved in the program,” Cooksley said. “Golf is a big thing here in Broken Bow and we have kids who want to be involved. We have great support here as well, which has also been big.”

Tradition is another big part of the success. When the Indians won in 2020, they had three seniors when they won the meet by 46 strokes over Lincoln Christian. Last year, they had only one senior when they won by 26 strokes.

But Cooksley said the tradition actually started in 2019 when the Indians finished fifth with a 781. Broken Bow fired a 377 on the second day. That was the best score on the second day that year.

“It all started that day and I don’t think we’ve looked back since,” Cooksley said. “After that day, the girls started to see something special could happen. The girls put in a lot of time and it showed the next year. It’s just been taking off and that’s gotten people interested in golf. The credit goes to all the kids for putting in the work all the time.”

However, there will continue to be challenges for Broken Bow in 2022. Cooksley said he wants that for the Indians as he knows there will be teams that will want to knock off Broken Bow.

“Everyone is chasing us and wants to take our spot as the top team in Class C,” he said. “We can’t just show up to the golf course and expect to win. We need to be ready to play 18 holes of golf every time we step out on the golf course.

“If there is one thing we can work on, it’s being a little more consistent off the tee. If we can improve a little bit in that area, our scores could go down.”

Broken Bow will compete in the Awarii Dunes Invite Thursday.

