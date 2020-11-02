Broken Bow makes second consecutive state trip

Exciting times are happening in Broken Bow right now.
The Indians just recently captured the Class C girls state golf title, along with getting both the boys and girls cross country teams to the state meet.
Now the volleyball team gets to join in on that success as Broken Bow qualified to the state volleyball tournament for the second straight season.
“It’s been an amazing fall for us here in Broken Bow and I’m glad we get to join in on that success,” Indian coach Skylar Morris said.
No. 4 Broken Bow opens the C-1 field with No. 2 St. Paul at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
During last year’s state tournament, the Indians grabbed a win over Wayne in the opening round but dropped their next two matches to finish fourth.
Morris said she feels this year is a little more rewarding, even though getting down there was exciting as well.
“Don’t get me wrong, it was exciting last year, but I felt we were expected to be there last year and there was more pressure last year,” Morris said. “The kids really haven’t felt that pressure this year and was a little unexpected. We’ve been able to relax and just have fun and just go along with the ride.”
Broken Bow got off to a slow start with few players being quarantined due to COVID-19 and began the season 2-3. But since then, the Indians rattled off 24 straight wins. A few of those wins came against five teams that are in the state tournament (Kearney Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran and Adams Central in C-1, Superior in C-2 and Mullen in D-2).
Junior Kailyn Scott is in her third year as the Indian setter, where she has dished out 776 set assists. Morris said Scott has the tools of being a good setter.
“She’s been running the offense for the third year now. She’s very aware and has great court sense,” she said. “She does a great job getting the ball to where it needs to be, even if the pass isn’t the greatest.”
Unlike last year where Broken Bow relied on Majesta Valasek to get most of the kills, they have relied on balance. Kya Scott, Kailyn’s twin sister, leads the attack with 322 kills, while Kali Staples has chipped in 219 kills, 48 ace serves and 357 digs. Emma Schall has 175 kills and 35 blocks.
Morris said she felt that’s been key to Broken Bow’s success this year.
“We’re very balanced and I think that’s been one of our strengths,” Morris said. “Everybody does their part and it’s not an individually focused team like we were a little bit last year with Majesta.
“And I haven’t had to make many changes at all during the season. They’ve gotten comfortable with knowing each other and playing around them.”
Broken Bow gets a rematch with St. Paul. The two teams faced each other in last year’s state semifinals where the Wildcats came away with a four-set victory. At the time however, the Indians gave St. Paul its first set loss of the season. But the Wildcats are 32-0 and returns all but two players from last year’s state runner-up team.
Morris said she knows what to expect from St. Paul.
“They are an outstanding program with outstanding coaches and players,” she said. “Their serving, serve receive and defense is great. We are definitely going in as the underdogs but I like the way we are playing right now. We got stuck in a couple of rotations where they were strong in but I feel we’re more balanced this year.
“I’m excited to see what we can do. We’ll have to serve tough and hit hard.”
Morris said she just want the Indians to go out, have fun and enjoy every minute, especially since there might not have been a season this year with everything happening with COVID-19.
“We just need to keep things as normal as possible,” Morris said. “And the girls need to enjoy this, especially since we didn’t know if the season was going to happen. They need to soak it in, enjoy the moment and have fun.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!