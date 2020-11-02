Broken Bow makes second consecutive state trip

Exciting times are happening in Broken Bow right now.

The Indians just recently captured the Class C girls state golf title, along with getting both the boys and girls cross country teams to the state meet.

Now the volleyball team gets to join in on that success as Broken Bow qualified to the state volleyball tournament for the second straight season.

“It’s been an amazing fall for us here in Broken Bow and I’m glad we get to join in on that success,” Indian coach Skylar Morris said.

No. 4 Broken Bow opens the C-1 field with No. 2 St. Paul at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

During last year’s state tournament, the Indians grabbed a win over Wayne in the opening round but dropped their next two matches to finish fourth.

Morris said she feels this year is a little more rewarding, even though getting down there was exciting as well.

“Don’t get me wrong, it was exciting last year, but I felt we were expected to be there last year and there was more pressure last year,” Morris said. “The kids really haven’t felt that pressure this year and was a little unexpected. We’ve been able to relax and just have fun and just go along with the ride.”