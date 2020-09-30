Broken Bow “not slowing down” so far in 2020

Last season, Broken Bow had one of its best volleyball seasons the program has had.
The Indians went 33-4 and finished fourth at the state volleyball tournament in its first appearance in 20 years.
So entering the season, Broken Bow came up with the theme “Not slowing down.” Indian coach Skylar Morris said they had their reasons.
“We just didn’t want (last year) to be a one-year thing,” Morris said. “We didn’t want to be that one team that was in and out. We’re just trying to keep it rolling.”
So far Broken Bow is doing a great job in keeping it rolling in 2020.
After a slow start when the Indians started 2-3 and a fourth-place finish at the Lexington Tournament, they have rattled off 11-straight wins to be 13-3. That success has put them into the C-1 rankings in the Omaha World-Herald (No. 8). Broken Bow recorded wins over defending Class C-1 champion Lincoln Lutheran (C-1 No. 9) and Superior (C-2 No. 9), along with getting a four-set win over Lexington, a team which had defeated the Indians earlier in the season.
Morris said a key to the success is the Indians have five players with over 40 kills as well as over 100 digs.
“We are very balanced across the net and in the back row,” Morris said. “I think we may be more balanced than we were last year at this time. That’s been our strength.”
One of the reasons for the slow start was not having twin juniors Kya and Kyla Scott, who both missed the first game of the season against Hershey because of being in quarantined due to COVID-19. Both were key contributors in Broken Bow’s season last year.
Since returning the two have not missed a beat. Kya leads the Indian attack with 147 kills, while Kailyn has dished out 360 set assists. Both have set school records as Kya has the school in career service points with 501, while Kailyn just surpassed the career school record with 1,670 assists, as well as school record for assists in a match with 55 in the Lexington win.
“I did not have them for our first match against Hershey and when they came
back, they were still trying to get healthy and back into volleyball shape after not playing or practicing for 11 days,” Morris said. “It was tough, especially with not having Kailyn as she was our setter last year. It took them a while to get back into the groove but they really settling in very well.”
Morris added she didn’t know what to expect from the five seniors — Kali Staples, Emma Schall, Halle Jacobsen, Cami Schweitzer and Cassidy Cybororn. So far they have contributed in some way. Staples is second for Broken Bow with 114 kills and also has team-highs in ace serves (22) and digs (177), while Schall leads the Indians with 39 blocks and Schweitzer, who is the libero, is second in digs (177).
Morris said she’s excited to see those players be contributors on this year’s team, with the same goes with freshman Emma Taylor and junior Callie White.
“Take away Kailyn and Kya, those other players have never seen the court before on varsity,” she said. “They have been behind that senior crew from last year. They are players who have been waiting for their time to shine. They’ve had to practice against the players that were part of last year’s fourth-place team. They’ve been prepared for this, it’s just that whether it can come together or not and it has very nicely.
“Everyone is doing well, maybe better than I’ve expected.”
Morris said she likes where the Indians are at right now, even though she feels they need to keep doing what’s made them successful so far.
“We’ll need to keep our balance and moving our hitters around. I’m sure every coach says serve and pass has to be strong,” Morris said. “We have been doing well in those areas and hopefully we can continue to do so and continue to get better.”
Broken Bow is back in action against Ravenna and Holdrege Thursday at the Ravenna Triangular.
OWH ratings update
A few area teams are in this week’s Omaha World-Herald volleyball rankings.
In Class B, Aurora (12-9) is at No. 8, while Northwest (5-7) moves in at No. 10.
In Class C-1, St. Paul (20-0) is at No. 2, while Grand Island Central Catholic (16-1) is currently at No. 4.
Marc Zavala covers volleyball for The Independent.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!