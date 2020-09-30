Broken Bow “not slowing down” so far in 2020

One of the reasons for the slow start was not having twin juniors Kya and Kyla Scott, who both missed the first game of the season against Hershey because of being in quarantined due to COVID-19. Both were key contributors in Broken Bow’s season last year.

Since returning the two have not missed a beat. Kya leads the Indian attack with 147 kills, while Kailyn has dished out 360 set assists. Both have set school records as Kya has the school in career service points with 501, while Kailyn just surpassed the career school record with 1,670 assists, as well as school record for assists in a match with 55 in the Lexington win.

“I did not have them for our first match against Hershey and when they came

back, they were still trying to get healthy and back into volleyball shape after not playing or practicing for 11 days,” Morris said. “It was tough, especially with not having Kailyn as she was our setter last year. It took them a while to get back into the groove but they really settling in very well.”