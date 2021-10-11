Broken Bow sits 2nd and GICC's Angela Messere 4th in Class C; Vikings 4th in Class B

COLUMBUS — Broken Bow will be the hunters instead of the hunted during Tuesday’s second round of the Class C state girls golf tournament at Elks Country Club.

The Indians finished Monday’s opening round with a 374 to sit in second place, five strokes behind Columbus Scotus.

Senior Emery Custer led Broken Bow with an 88, which tied her for ninth place. Sophomore Camryn Johhnson is tied for 11th with an 89 while freshman Molly Custer is also in medal contention after shooting a 92 to tie for 16th.

Grand Island Central Catholic is ninth with a 416. Senior Angela Messere is in the race for individual champion after firing an 83. She is in fourth place, five strokes behind Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt.

Ember Kleint (101, tied 31st), Emery Obermiller-Snyder (109, tied 52nd), Madeline Logue (123, 82nd) and Hannah Hamik (127, 84th) round out the Crusaders’ results.

Fullerton finished the day in 13th palce with a 443.

Class B

SCOTTSBLUFF — Northwest took a big step towards its goal of a top five finish at Scotts Bluff Country Club.