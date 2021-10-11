Broken Bow sits 2nd and GICC's Angela Messere 4th in Class C; Vikings 4th in Class B

COLUMBUS — Broken Bow will be the hunters instead of the hunted during Tuesday’s second round of the Class C state girls golf tournament at Elks Country Club.
The Indians finished Monday’s opening round with a 374 to sit in second place, five strokes behind Columbus Scotus.
Senior Emery Custer led Broken Bow with an 88, which tied her for ninth place. Sophomore Camryn Johhnson is tied for 11th with an 89 while freshman Molly Custer is also in medal contention after shooting a 92 to tie for 16th.
Grand Island Central Catholic is ninth with a 416. Senior Angela Messere is in the race for individual champion after firing an 83. She is in fourth place, five strokes behind Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt.
Ember Kleint (101, tied 31st), Emery Obermiller-Snyder (109, tied 52nd), Madeline Logue (123, 82nd) and Hannah Hamik (127, 84th) round out the Crusaders’ results.
Fullerton finished the day in 13th palce with a 443.
Class B
SCOTTSBLUFF — Northwest took a big step towards its goal of a top five finish at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
The Vikings ended the opening round in fourth place with a 403, one shot ahead of fifth-place York and 14 in front of sixth-place Bennington.
Olivia Ottman led Northwest Monday with a 95. That put her in medal contention as she is tied for 15th.
Also competing for the Vikings were Avery Hermesch (99, tied 24th), Alyssa Empfield (102, tied 35th), Taylor Mazour (107, tied 44th) and Alayna Wattier (109, tied 50th).
Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey is tied for 13th with a 94.
Aurora is 12th with a 479.
Class A
NORFOLK — Grand Island Senior High’s two golfers sit outside of medal contention after the first day of competition at Norfolk Country Club.
Junior Hailey Kenkel finished her opening round tied for 23rd with an 87 while sophomore Alya Strong is tied for 43rd with a 92.