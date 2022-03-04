Broken Bow wants more in second consecutive trip to state tournament

The Broken Bow got the experience of playing at the girls state basketball tournament for the first time since 2003 last year.

Now the Indians want that to be a factor as the Indians have qualified for the state tournament for a second-straight season.

No. 6-rated Broken Bow (Omaha World-Herald) will play No. 8 Gothenburg at 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

The Indians played eventual champion North Bend in the opening round and fell 50-29 last year. Indian coach Kelly Cooksley said he hopes last year’s experience pays off.

“Time will tell when we get out there playing but I think kids learned something from last year’s experience. We were playing the team that won it the previous year and won it last year,” Cooksley said. “I think they’ll approach it differently because it (state) is something we haven’t experienced in a while.”

That experience includes five senior starters for the Indians — twin sisters Kailyn and Kya Scott, who both average 10.3 points per game, as well as Brianna Quinn, Callie White and Joscelyn Coleman.

“They’ve meant a lot to our program over the years,” Cooksley said. “They’re great kids and they are great ambassadors to not only our program but to our school as well. They’re great people to be around and have been great leaders to the younger players.

“Kailyn stepped into the role of point guard this year and has done a great job and Kya just does her thing as she reached 1,000 total points this season. And the other seniors have done a great job in their roles this year as far as doing their job and leading the team.”

And Cooksley said there have been other role players who provided some big moments for the Indians, including sophomores MaKinley Tobey and Halle McCaslin as well as freshmen Gaby Staples and Janae Marten.

“Those players come off the bench and gives us good quality minutes,” Cooksley said. “They do their jobs well. We wouldn’t be where we are if we didn’t have those other players.”

And Broken Bow takes on a team it is very familiar with. The Indians have beaten the Swedes three times during the season, including a 43-27 win in C1-10 subdistrict final.

Ellarey Harm averages 9.8 ppg while Kynlee Strauser has about 9 ppg.

Cooksley said even though the Indians have had success against Gothenburg, he still expects a tough game.

“They have some athletes as they were at the state tournament in volleyball this past fall. We’ll have to be ready to play,” Cooksley said. “They present some challenges and it will be a tough grind-it-out game.

“It’s going to be two conference teams (Southwest) going at it. They’ll be ready to play because they earned their way to get to state.”

And Cooksley said he hopes the tough competition Broken Bow has played during the season will help. Three of the Indians’ four losses are to teams playing at the state tournament, including two Class B teams in No. 1 Elkhorn North and No. 5 Adams Central.

St. Paul is the other team that has beaten Broken Bow that is playing at the state tournament.

“We knew coming into the year that if we wanted to be the best we can be, we have to go and seek the best competition we can play,” Cooksley said. “That makes you better and helps prepare you for these moments.

“This team has grown throughout the course of the season. It wasn’t easy for them during the course of the season but they bought into it and the rewards are showing right now.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.