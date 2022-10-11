Broken Bow wins third-straight Class C state title with four state medalists

COLUMBUS — Kelly Cooksley was almost in awe with what he witnessed from the Broken Bow girls golf team.

The Indians coach saw them capture their third-straight title with a 688 two-day score after Tuesday’s action at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Broken Bow did that with four medalists to become the first school to win three straight championships since Ogallala accomplished that feat in 2018.

The 688 score being the second-lowest two-day total ever. Minden fired a 675 two-day total in 2003.

“I don’t know what you can say about that,” Cooksley said. “It’s incredible to have four girls in the top 15 in Class C and five in the top 28.

“They have put in the time on the course in the offseason. They are very deserving of this accomplishment.”

Camryn Johnson, who led the Indians with a second-place finish, had tears in eyes when describing the moment of what Broken Bow did.

“That’s truly incredible,” Johnson said. “This team is just amazing. We go out and compete with each other everyday, and it’s just really really cool to be a part of.

“We knew we had an opportunity of winning another one, but we knew we had to work hard, but I think we came down here and showed people what we could do.”

After firing a 348 to lead by 16 strokes after the first day, Broken Bow came back impressively and fired a 340, 22 shots better than what runner-up Minden did on the second day. The Indians finished 38 strokes ahead the Whippets in the final standings.

Johnson fired a two-day total of 156 to earn her second medal from the state meet. After firing a 79 on the opening day, she shot two strokes less to finish with her total.

However, it wasn’t enough to catch Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove, who captured the individual title with a 143 total.

Johnson said she was disappointed in the finish but can’t complain with being state runner-up individually.

“It feels good. It was a tough field today but I couldn’t be happier,” the Indian junior said. “(Olivia) played really well today. I can’t take anything away from her.”

Cooksley said Johnson had a good two days.

“She really did. I know she’s disappointed in getting second right now,” Cooksley said. “Camryn played great but Olivia played better. And I’m sure Camryn will get back to the drawing board and work her tail off to get into this position again, if not finish better.”

Taylor Schaaf and Molly Custer both tied for seventh with a 176 two-day score, while Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow’s only senior, capped her career finishing tied for 13th with a 180.

Cooksley said he felt those golfers had an incredible two days and was happy to see them finish with state medals.

“Molly really grinded it out, especially on her last four holes to finish with her second state medal. But she had a good day one and that set her up well,” he said. “Taylor was a girl that was shooting over 100 here and just improved tremondously this year. I can’t be happy for her.

“And what can you say about Lainey Palmer? She had a great day today. She was just outside the top 15 going into today. She really wanted that medal and she fired a personal best of 86 today to get that medal. I’m so proud to see her finish with a medal.”

And Skyler Benjamin finished tied for 28th with a 190.

Johnson said the Indians know what it takes to win and it showed.

“We’ve got some girls who go out and push each other every day,” Johnson said. “We’ll excited for this, and this one feels just as good as the other two championships.”

Cooksley said the Indian are competitive golfers and it shows. He also said he hopes Broken Bow is enjoying the ride they are experiencing right now.

“They believe they are going to go and compete the best they can single time they step onto the course,” Cooksley said. “They just love to compete and making each other better and it starts in practice. They get after it every time they get on the course and they don’t want to lose.

“This is great for these girls to be experiencing this, and I hope they aren’t taking it for granted because stuff like this doesn’t happen very often. It’s been an incredible year. It’s been an incredible journey with these kids.”

Adams Central finished with two medalists during the state meet.

Peyton Hartman came in with a 174 two-day total to finish sixth, while Sidney O’Dey carded a 177 to take ninth. That allowed the Patriots to finish tied for fourth with a 773.

Grand Island Central Catholic’s Julia Messere was one stroke away from coming away with a medal as she tied for 16th to score an 181.