Bulldogs grind out comeback win over Aurora

AURORA — North Platte used a big two-way performance from Cody Wright and persistence in the trenches to overcome a plethora of mistakes Friday night in a 13-6 season-opening win at Aurora.
Wright rushed 31 times for 135 yards and returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown with 11 seconds remaining in the third quarter to lead the Class A Bulldogs. North Platte was able to prevail despite being penalized 14 times for 86 yards and losing three fumbles in Aurora territory, including two inside the Huskies’ 3-yard line.
“We talk about our core values and No. 1 is to just have relentless effort,” said North Platte coach Todd Rice, whose team won three games in 2019 and let leads slip away in two other contests. “We remember what we went through last year with some of those setbacks.
“Credit Aurora — those kids played hard — but for our guys to overcome some self-imposed things was big.”
Leading 7-6 late in the third quarter, Wright gave North Platte (1-0) a little breathing room when he picked up an Aurora fumble and sprinted 31 yards for a score. The 155-pound senior had a solid all-around night as he carried on nearly half of the Bulldogs’ 63 rushing attempts.
“That fumble return was a big, big situation for Cody to come through in — he just has those instincts to make that kind of play,” Rice said. “On offense, he’s just a hammer and our guys up front did a great job and we were able to take advantage of some opportunities.”
Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said there were no surprises from the Bulldogs.
“We knew that they were really big and we knew that their fullback (Wright) was a load to tackle,” Peterson said. “I thought that maybe we would hold up against the dive a little bit better. We were really concerned about giving up the big play on the perimeter, so we loaded the edge in the first half and gave up too many yards.
“We changed a little bit at halftime and I thought we played pretty well, defensively, but then we just wore out. You can’t give them that many snaps. They just wear you down.”
Wright (135 yards) and Tate Janas (106 yards) helped North Platte outgain Aurora 322-117 on the ground. The Bulldogs had just one pass completion — a 31-yarder from Caleb Tomlinson to Ryan Kaminski on North Platte’s first possession.
“Aurora has some really good football players, but I was hoping that we’d have a little bit more depth,” Rice said. “We didn’t get our triple (option) game going tonight like we need to, but sometimes just being able to play physical is good enough.”
The Class B Huskies stayed in the contest by producing three takeaways. Mitchell Pachta, Gage Griffith and Brady Collingham all came up with fumble recoveries for Aurora.
“We were really, really aggressive, defensively, and I thought that it gave us the opportunity to create some turnovers,” Peterson said. “Anytime you get into a goal-line situation, everything speeds up and that’s what we tried to make North Platte do and maybe some of the ball-handling things kind of got away from them.
“We took some chances and they paid off for us a couple of times. We took chances a couple of other times and we gave up big plays.”
Things started well, offensively, for Aurora. After forcing a turnover on North Platte’s first possession, Aurora drove 89 yards on 10 plays to take a 6-0 lead on quarterback Ethan Shaw’s 1-yard TD sneak.
However, Aurora managed just five first downs the rest of the way. Shaw finished 8 of 17 passing for 61 yards and rushed for 45 yards on 11 attempts, while Carlos Collazo carried 10 times for 55 yards.
“It seemed like we played behind the sticks way too much,” Peterson said. “We’d have a bust — a blocking-scheme bust or something would happen on first down to put us behind the sticks and then we felt like maybe we had to do something (offensively) that we didn’t feel as good about to try to get back ahead.”
Aurora’s best chance to stop North Platte’s final drive was thwarted by a 15-yard roughing-the-passer penalty — and automatic first down — on a third-and-29 play. The Bulldogs possessed the ball for the final 6:52 and iced the win on Wright’s first-down carry to the Huskies’ 5 with inside a minute to play.
“North Platte is a really good team — they’re a physical team and they tested us in a way that we need to be tested,” Peterson said. “We’re going to play teams like Scottsbluff that our going to be physical just like that.
“We’re going to learn (from it) and we’re going to do a better job of taking care of us next week.”
