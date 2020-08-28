Bulldogs grind out comeback win over Aurora

Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said there were no surprises from the Bulldogs.

“We knew that they were really big and we knew that their fullback (Wright) was a load to tackle,” Peterson said. “I thought that maybe we would hold up against the dive a little bit better. We were really concerned about giving up the big play on the perimeter, so we loaded the edge in the first half and gave up too many yards.

“We changed a little bit at halftime and I thought we played pretty well, defensively, but then we just wore out. You can’t give them that many snaps. They just wear you down.”

Wright (135 yards) and Tate Janas (106 yards) helped North Platte outgain Aurora 322-117 on the ground. The Bulldogs had just one pass completion — a 31-yarder from Caleb Tomlinson to Ryan Kaminski on North Platte’s first possession.

“Aurora has some really good football players, but I was hoping that we’d have a little bit more depth,” Rice said. “We didn’t get our triple (option) game going tonight like we need to, but sometimes just being able to play physical is good enough.”

The Class B Huskies stayed in the contest by producing three takeaways. Mitchell Pachta, Gage Griffith and Brady Collingham all came up with fumble recoveries for Aurora.