Burwell, Central Valley bring Goldenrod Conference battle to Class D-1 state tournament

Burwell and Central Valley didn’t meet up during this year’s Goldenrod Conference tournament, where the Longhorns finished first and the Cougars came in third.
So how about a second meeting of the season to open up the Class D-1 state tournament instead?
That will happen Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast and is a rematch of a 67-45 Burwell win in the regular-season matchup from Jan. 7.
No. 1-rated Burwell (24-0) is one of three undefeated teams remaining in the state.
“These guys have had really remarkable high school careers, and to get down to the state tournament was something they worked hard to achieve,” Longhorns coach Adam Stolzer said.
Burwell won its last two postseason games against Ansley-Litchfield and Kenesaw by a combined six points. But the Longhorns have found a way to came away with a win each and every time they’ve stepped onto the court.
“We’ve seen different guys step up from our seven-man rotation all season long,” Stolzer said. “We have four guys who average 10 points or more. Barak (Birch) has hit some huge shots for us. Carter (Mann) has had some great games. Quade Hunt came off the bench and led us to a conference championship. We’ve had different players step up when we needed them.”
Birch leads the offense with 15.6 points per game. He’s followed by Mann (13.7 ppg and 9.9 rebounds), Dillon Critel (12.6 ppg) and Levi Bode (9.7 ppg).
But the Longhorns also hang their hats on their play on the defensive end, too.
“We give up 41 points per game, and that’s huge,” Stolzer said. “When you have to win three games, you know the ball isn’t going to go in during every one of them. Defense will keep you in those games.”
Burwell is returning to state after missing out of the last three years, although its players have plenty of big-time state experience from the football field.
Central Valley makes its debut.
“This is a pretty big step,” Cougars coach Josh Nuss said. “This is the first time in 10 years since any of the towns involved in our school made it.”
Central Valley quietly went about building a 17-6 record and just entered the D-1 rankings at No. 9 this week.
The Cougars made it to state despite missing Morgan Behnk and Jackson McIntyre all season due to football injuries and overcame being even more shorthanded at other points of the season.
“We faced a lot of adversity at times, but everybody stayed focused and knew their roles,” Nuss said.
A pair of 1,000-point career scorers top the Cougars.
Ty Nekoliczak provides the outside scoring with 19.7 points while Trevor Cargill adds 18.5 points inside.
The loss to Burwell came when Central Valley only had six players available and dropped the team to 6-4. Since then, the Cougars have gone 13-2 and have only lost to D-2 No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis.
The conference rematch is one of several intriguing D-1 first-round storylines according to Stolzer.
“Central Valley was missing players the first time we played,” he said. “We will have to play well against them.”
Central Valley is used to what is turning into a Goldenrod Conference reunion tour during the postseason. It played Riverside and Fullerton for the third time each in subdistrict play.
“We’re going to have to play really well offensively and defensively against Burwell,” Nuss said. “If they are shooting well, they are tough to beat. We need to come out strong, make them take tough shots and rebound well.”