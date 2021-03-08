Burwell, Central Valley bring Goldenrod Conference battle to Class D-1 state tournament

Burwell and Central Valley didn’t meet up during this year’s Goldenrod Conference tournament, where the Longhorns finished first and the Cougars came in third.

So how about a second meeting of the season to open up the Class D-1 state tournament instead?

That will happen Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Southeast and is a rematch of a 67-45 Burwell win in the regular-season matchup from Jan. 7.

No. 1-rated Burwell (24-0) is one of three undefeated teams remaining in the state.

“These guys have had really remarkable high school careers, and to get down to the state tournament was something they worked hard to achieve,” Longhorns coach Adam Stolzer said.

Burwell won its last two postseason games against Ansley-Litchfield and Kenesaw by a combined six points. But the Longhorns have found a way to came away with a win each and every time they’ve stepped onto the court.