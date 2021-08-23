Burwell has plenty of motivation for 2021

Even though it isn’t exactly a well-kept secret, Burwell does actually discuss and clarify its goals for the upcoming season.
But after three straight runner-up finishes in Class D-1, it doesn’t take an ace detective to figure out exactly what the No. 1 goal is for the Longhorns.
“We talked about (goals) earlier in the spring when we got out of school,” coach Luke Gideon said. “Everything is written down in our locker room on the bulletin board, so the kids know what that is. We don’t have to talk a lot about it, but it still gets brought up. Nothing is ever going to be given to us, but if we continue to work and be the best as we can be, it’s there.”
“It” is a state championship. The Longhorns have developed the consistently best program in Class D-1 in recent years with appearances in five out of the past six title tilts.
But Burwell only has one championship and has lost in the last three championship games, including last year’s heartbreaking double overtime loss to Dundy County-Stratton at home.
“There’s plenty of motivation there,” Gideon said. “The guys who are seniors have played in a ton of big games throughout their careers and got to play in that championship game the last three years.
“There were even some big games leading up to those championship games, so they’ve been around the block. They know what it’s all about and hopefully those guys have that ‘want to’ that it takes to get to that high level.”
And there are plenty of veterans back to lead that charge towards a potential championship.
“We are really experienced,” Gideon said. “We have some good kids, good players – kids who worked really hard to get better. So overall team-wise we’re solid. So we have pretty big expectations again and have our goals pretty high.”
Preseason D-1 No. 1-rated Burwell again will feature a powerful rushing attack. Senior Caleb Busch gained a school-record 2,407 yards and 47 touchdowns, while Cash Gurney added 867 all-purpose yards with seven rushing and seven receiving TDs.
Three-year starter Carter Mann anchors a strong and experienced line.
“Our running game is going to be really good again,” Gideon said. “We have good backs and a very talented line up front with some good blockers on the end. We also have guys who can catch the ball, so I think we have a quarterback who knows the offense, can throw the ball and runs things well. We feel we’re going to be capable throwing the ball, and that’s always part of our scheme to get our passing game involved.”
That quarterback is new starter Titus Gideon, Luke Gideon’s nephew who is a junior.
“We’re just asking him to take care of the ball and man the offense,” Luke Gideon said.
The coach said the defense looks good too although there were some spots to fill.
“Defensively we have a lot of team speed and are really athletic,” he said. “We’ve got guys in a couple positions who didn’t play a lot last year because we had decent depth, but the guys we plugged in there are good athletes. Our defense will come along. We’ll be tough as usual and they’ll make some plays.”
Burwell will play with motivation beyond winning that elusive final game.
The team, school and community dealt with a pair of deaths earlier this year. Senior Colton Dawe died in a car accident in May, and on June 1 assistant coach Mike Max passed away at age 59 shortly after receiving a cancer diagnosis.
“It was extremely difficult for a while, but the thing with our small community is we depend on each other,” Luke Gideon said. “There was always that – everybody was there for each other. The whole community went through it, and we got through it.
“We have a little more to play for than just our team winning a championship. I think our kids took it on to make it more than just playing the game, to play for something else. I think the motivation will be there to get through the season and really play for that championship and play for Coach Max and Colton, people who are big parts of our program and helped us accomplish everything that we have accomplished.”
The Longhorns are more than ready to get the season underway with Friday’s home opener against West Holt.
“It’s been hot and dry up here the last three or four weeks, so it’s definitely that time of year,” Luke Gideon said. “But I think things are looking good. We’re just ready to play this week.”
Other area 8-man and 6-man teams that earned preseason ratings are:
% Arcadia-Loup City: The D-1 No. 10-rated Rebels will rely on a power running attack.
Coach Mike Scott said that with a lack of depth, staying healthy will be a key component to the team’s success.
% Central Valley: The D-2 No. 6-rated Cougars graduated a wealth of talent off of last year’s semifinalists.
But the returning players have potential, and a strong defense could carry things early. Kyle Oakley, Casey Landers and Carson Corman provide an experienced foundation.
% Spalding Academy: The six-man No. 7-rated Shamrocks look to improve on last year’s 7-2 season with lineman Daniel Diessner leading the way.