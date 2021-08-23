Burwell has plenty of motivation for 2021

Even though it isn’t exactly a well-kept secret, Burwell does actually discuss and clarify its goals for the upcoming season.

But after three straight runner-up finishes in Class D-1, it doesn’t take an ace detective to figure out exactly what the No. 1 goal is for the Longhorns.

“We talked about (goals) earlier in the spring when we got out of school,” coach Luke Gideon said. “Everything is written down in our locker room on the bulletin board, so the kids know what that is. We don’t have to talk a lot about it, but it still gets brought up. Nothing is ever going to be given to us, but if we continue to work and be the best as we can be, it’s there.”

“It” is a state championship. The Longhorns have developed the consistently best program in Class D-1 in recent years with appearances in five out of the past six title tilts.

But Burwell only has one championship and has lost in the last three championship games, including last year’s heartbreaking double overtime loss to Dundy County-Stratton at home.

“There’s plenty of motivation there,” Gideon said. “The guys who are seniors have played in a ton of big games throughout their careers and got to play in that championship game the last three years.