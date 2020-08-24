Burwell hopes it has the right pieces once again

With some added depth this season for the Burwell football team comes some of those “problems” that you won’t hear coaches complain about.
“As coaches, we have to put the pieces in the right places,” coach Luke Gideon said. “If we do that, I think we have a pretty good puzzle.”
The Longhorns have had the right pieces more often than not during a recent run that has established them as one of the top programs in Class D-1.
Last season Burwell finished as the state runner-up to Osceola/High Plains. That marked the Longhorns’ fourth trip to Lincoln in five years, including winning a state title in 2016.
That’s pretty impressive for a program that had never made a state championship game appearance prior to 2015.
“Our goals are pretty high,” Gideon said. “We always take things one game at a time, but I really believe that we’re good enough to get back down to Lincoln. We can’t get ahead of ourselves and have to realize that we’re going to take everybody’s best shot.
“These guys want to get back there after having that experience, and they want to do the work to get there.”
With an experienced team back and added depth, there are plenty of things for Gideon to like about the Longhorns heading into Friday’s opener at West Holt.
“I think we’ll be really good up front on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We have a good, deep backfield. We have a two-year starter at quarterback in Barak Birch. If some of our younger guys step up, hopefully we’ll be able to consistently move the ball.
“Defensively we’re really athletic. We have some really good players.”
Last year Birch passed for 1,232 yards and 17 touchdowns.
With the gradation of Jase Williams (1,764 yards rushing and 35TDs), there are some big shoes to fill at running back. As a sophomore, Caleb Busch was second on the team with 756 yards and 11 touchdowns on 91 carries.
The top returning receivers are junior Alex Gideon (20 catches, 181 yards) and senior Mason Plock (16 catches, 292 yards).
Cash Gurney and Tyler Dawe led the Longhorns in tackles last year as sophomores.
Add up all of that returning talent and you can see why Burwell is the preseason No. 2 team in Class D-1 in the Omaha World-Herald’s rankings.
But Luke Gideon said there are plenty of challenges to come.
“Our non-district games are all tough, and our district has some good teams too,” he said. “We’ll have to be ready to go. We’ll need to stay healthy, just like every team. But if we stay the course, I expect good things for us this season.
Other area 8-man football teams to keep an eye on include:
- Arcadia-Loup City: Untimely injuries may have prevented the Rebels from advancing deeper than the Class D-1 quarterfinals last year. But after finishing 9-2, Arcadia-Loup City looks to keep building off its success that it has developed recently.
Senior running back Jadyn Scott (5-10, 165) led a balanced rushing attack with 963 yards and 14 touchdowns on 137 carries last year.
The Rebels keep producing standout 8-man linebackers, with senior Clayton Dethlefs (6-0, 175) piling up 112 tackles (51 solo, 61 assisted) in just eight games last season.
- Central Valley: Another team that was hit by injuries, the Cougars look to stay healthy after an impressive 10-1 season.
Six starters are back including Jackson McIntyre, a 200-meter state champion who was lost for the season after four games due to an ACL injury.
Trevor Cargill (6-3, 280) anchors the lines while quarterback Ty Nekoliczak and running back Morgan Behnk bring plenty of experience and talent to the skill positions.