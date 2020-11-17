Burwell staying home for latest finals appearance

It’s that time of the year to ask the annual question: Who is Burwell playing in the Class D-1 state championship game?

The Longhorns have now made up half of the title match-up in five out of the last six contests and will host Dundy County-Stratton Friday at 5 p.m.

Burwell (12-0) needed a pair of come-from-behind, one-point wins in the previous two rounds to extend its finals dynasty this season.

But when a program has now played 25 playoff games over the past six seasons and gone 21-4, those 49-48 games against Neligh-Oakdale and 37-36 contests against Cross County tend to end up in your favor.

Note that prior to 2015, Burwell had won a total of eight playoff games.

“Our experience played a big role,” said coach Luke Gideon about the recent close wins. “Our confidence because of the kids being there before was big. We’ve won tough playoff games against really challenging opponents.

“We had four turnovers last week and were fortunate enough to get through. We were down 22-0. We had to play better than that, but Cross County is a quality opponent and had a lot to do with that.”