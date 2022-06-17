Burwell teammates to play together in Sertoma 8-Man All-Star game

A bond on the football field will be renewed for the last time on Saturday night.

Burwell teammates, running back Caleb Busch (6-foot and 180 pounds) and center Carter Mann (6-foot-4 and 240 pounds), are two of the 24 players of the West team in the 44th annual Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Football Classic.

The game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Adams Central High School and features an East v. West format.

After careers that featured three Class D-1 state football runner-up trophies, Busch was happy to find out Mann would be setting the tone on the line for him once again.

“I was actually really ecstatic to find out Carter was going to be upfront for me because all of my life, ever since I was in 7th grade, Carter’s been in front of me.” Busch said.

Mann echoed Busch’s sentiments, stating he was excited to play with him again and that he loves blocking for him.

“You give him a little hole, and he makes it into a big run,” Mann said.

Both athletes are decorated in their careers as well. Busch anchored Burwell’s 400 relay team to a third-place finish in Class D at state track this year and played in the Shrine Bowl last week, while Mann helped lead Burwell to a third-place finish in Class D-1 in state basketball and finished runner-up in the shot put and discus at state track.

In August, Busch will be attending Central Community College in Grand Island and Mann will be at Nebraska in Lincoln. With all of their success on the field, it’s safe to say they want to go out on a high Saturday and have fun doing so.

Busch said: “I’m a huge competitor, so I want to come in and win. I do not like losing so at all costs, I’m going to try to win that game.”

Mann said: “I really want to win too, but I’m trying to enjoy it too because me and Caleb, neither of us are playing football at the next level, so this is our last deal. I’m just trying to enjoy it and get my last little bit of football in before I have to hang it up.”

Playing in the all-star game has its challenges like trying to learn a new coach’s system and scheme. Busch and Mann both said it’s especially challenging to them because “only Burwell people know Burwell football.”

On the other side, however, they both said it’s been fun playing with such talented players and having them on their team rather than going against them on the gridiron.

In the end, they’re both just excited to showcase what Burwell football has taught them.

“I think it’s really just an honor for me and probably Carter too to just come to this game and represent Burwell, knowing that we’re at that next level of football with our ability to play and our knowledge of the game,” Busch said. “For Burwell, there’s been tons of guys that have come to this game and played very well and represented Burwell very well. I’m hoping that we can do the same thing.”

Mann and Busch will be joined by Riverside’s Tony Berger and Palmer’s Gunner Reimers on the West team.

Nebraska Christian’s Isaac Halbgewachs is the lone area player on the East team.

St. Paul’s Fox inducted into 8-man Hall of Fame

St. Paul resident Dan Fox will be one of 14 people inducted into the Nebraska Eight-man Football Hall of Fame Saturday.

Fox played for North Loup-Scotia from 1985-88, where he helped the Wildcats to three consecutive state playoff appearances.

In that time, he was also a key building-block in a program that became known for their hard-nosed style of football and that later went on to play for two state titles in the 1990’s. In his prep career, Fox was honored as a First Team All-Conference player three times and a First Team All-State selection on two more occasions (as both a center and a kicker on special teams).

Fox was selected to play in the 1989 Eight-Man All Star Game and then went on to a decorated college football career as a defensive end for the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He finished his time with the Lopers as a four-year starter & letter winner and was chosen as both an All-Conference and All-Midwest Region honoree. To this day, Fox still ranks 11th all-time in tackles for the Lopers.

Fox resides in St. Paul is married to Daylene and has three children — Lesley, Hayley and Dawson.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at halftime of the game on Saturday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.