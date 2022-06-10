Burwell's Larson to compete in Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association all-star match

Kolby Larson will get one last high school experience for wrestling.

The Burwell graduate was selected to participate in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association all-star dual at 11 a.m. Saturday at Northwest High School.

Larson said he’s looking forward to competing in the event.

“It’s going to be a great experience. I’ll be meeting some of the best wrestlers in the state,” Larson said. “It should be fun.”

Larson completed his career as a three-time medalist while competing for both Ansley-Litchfield and Burwell.

Larson finished with a pair of fourth-place finishes at Ansley-Litchfield before going to Burwell his senior year. He was a state champion at Class D, 182 pounds with a 36-1 record. He won two overtime matches before defeating Howells-Dodge’s Jestin Bayer 4-3 on a last-second takedown in the final.

Larson said the state title is just starting to sink in as he doesn’t remember the state championship match.

“I don’t remember that day at all. I don’t remember coming out of the tunnel when they announced my name,” Larson said. “I just know that I won. It’s starting to sink in. It’s crazy to look back and see what I did last February.”

Burwell coach Luke Gideon said he enjoyed coaching Larson, who will compete at Iowa Western Community College next year, during his senior season.

“He came into our system and bought into everything. He worked extremely hard. He had a weight class he wanted to get down to and had to

work to get down there,” Gideon said. “He was persistent throughout the year of trying to stay at the top of this game.

“When he got down to the state tournament, he found a way to come out on top, especially when he needed to in the final seconds of that championship match. He was mentally tough and had condition pay off.”

Adams Central’s Tyler Pavelka was the only other senior area wrestler to participate in the dual. The Patriot finished fourth in the Class B, 285 pounds last winter.

The teams and matchups will be announced at the NSWCA banquet Friday night.

Greeley’s David Nordhues inducted into NSWCA Hall of Fame

Former Greeley standout David Nordhues will be inducted into the NSWCA Hall of Fame as a competitor during the Hall of Fame banquet Friday night.

Nordhues wrestled for Greeley from 1997-2000 and was a three-time state champion in 1998-00.

Northwest’s Smith to be honored during NSWCA banquet

Northwest assistant coach Greg Smith will be honored with the Class B Assistant Coach of the Year.

Smith has been an assistant for the Vikings since 2020.

“I think I just do what I’m told, but I’m honored that (Northwest) coach Brian Sybrandts nominated me for the honor,” Smith said.

Before that, he was a coach at York College from 2008-15, then was the head coach at Doniphan-Trumbull from 2016-18 and was back at York College during the 2019 season.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.