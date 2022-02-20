Burwell's win title in final seconds

OMAHA — Despite trailing 3-2 in the closing seconds of his Class D 182-pound state wrestling tournament championship match, Burwell’s Kolby Larson somehow remained confident.

That strong faith in his abilities paid off as the second-rated Larson launched a shot and recorded a takedown for a dramatic 4-3 come-from-behind victory on Saturday at the CHI Health Center. Larson’s win came against top-rated and previously unbeaten Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge, who was 50-0.

“I had beaten him before in offseason tournaments and I knew that I could take him down and I knew I was in better shape than him because I get pushed every day at practice by my teammates and coaches,” Larson said. “Through the whole match, I knew I was on a mission.”

Larson’s gold-medal performance helped Burwell finish seventh in the Class D team standings with 60 points. The Longhorns had three medalists as Alex Gideon (36-3) placed third at 195 and Cale Buss (26-15) took sixth at 220 to join Larson on the medals stand.

After recording the takedown with three seconds left, Larson (36-1) was able

to ride Bayer out to finish off the victory. Then, the celebration began.

“All glory to God and my family — this is just the best feeling ever,” Larson said. “It’s about the work you put in since you were a little kid. This is what you dream of — it’s such a great feeling.”