Busch helps Burwell run past Ravenna

RAVENNA — Behind a dominant offensive line, Caleb Busch put his offseason improvements on display Friday.
Burwell’s 190-pound junior running back amassed 237 yards on 12 carries with five touchdowns to lead the Class D-1 No. 2-rated Longhorns to a 57-12 rout over Ravenna.
“We’re going to run it at you. Stop us,” Busch said. “That’s kind of the name of the game.”
Ravenna couldn’t, especially in the first half.
During one span of six carries, Busch gained 209 yards and scored four times. His touchdowns of 27, 50, 72, 24 and 1 yards all occurred in the first half, and three of them came on the first play of a drive.
That enabled Burwell (4-0) to take a 43-6 halftime lead.
“I’m proud of what we did,” Burwell coach Luke Gideon said. “We’re pretty good up front, got a really good back and our quarterback (Barak Birch) does a really good job of running our offense. Tonight we kind of did what we felt comfortable doing. We didn’t have to show too much. We just won the game up front in the trenches.”
Busch cut back to find holes and once in the open field often would change speeds or stutter step to elude the one or two defensive backs who stood between him and the end zone.
“I went to a lot of summer camps,” he said. “I learned so much more. My vision is so much better. Ballhandling, holding onto the ball, footwork — everything has just been enhanced tremendously.
“I went to a camp in Denver and it was footwork, footwork, footwork.”
Gideon said Busch was prepared to take over the featured running back role this season.
“He’s just got to another level for us,” he said. “He’s got lots of opportunities now, and when he gets out into the open field he makes good cuts and does a good job of reading his blocks.”
Ravenna (2-2) has more success in its passing game as the game went along. Zach Lewandowski finished 15-for-28 for 156 yards
with a touchdown and an interception. He also ran in from 1 yard out for the Bluejays’ other score.
“It’s challenging playing against a team like Ravenna with what they do offensively,” Gideon said. “We spent a lot of time this week on defense and making sure that we got to where we needed to be just because they try to get you out of position.
“They got us a couple of times, and they’ve got some good players on their team. They got some good chunks on us, but when it came to it we dug in there and kind of held them out when we needed to.”
After finishing second in Class D-1 last year, Burwell feels like a hungry team determined to win one more game this season.
“We’re crazy hungry,” Busch said. “There’s no doubt that you can see us heading to Lincoln, and we’re coming for guts and glory.”
