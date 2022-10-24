C1-9 sub: Grand Island Central Catholic rallies past Adams Central; St. Paul falls to Minden

MINDEN — Monday’s Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 tournament semifinal might long be remembered as the Lucy Ghaifan match.

The 6-foot middle tied for the match-high 27 kills and clutched the top-ranked Crusaders (27-2) through the final game of a thrilling five-set win over Adams Central at neutral site Minden High School.

The Crusaders faced a 6-0 hole in the fifth game before they rattled off nine points in a row, seven of which came via Ghaifan.

The senior scored three kills in a row to force an Adams Central timeout. After an ace by Tristyn Hedman, Ghaifan blocked three straight Patriot attacks and registered another kill before AC halted play again.

Ghaifan then finished off the run with her second-to-last kill of the night and had the Crusaders leading 11-7.

“I felt like she owned that fifth set,” Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala said of Ghaifan. “She had blocks and kills, and we were able to feed her the ball. That was very, very important. I told the girls we want to keep her in the front row as long as we can.”

The Patriots (23-9) scored just four more points after their steam-rolling start to the final game, dropping the final 15-10.

AC won the opener 25-22 then the Crusaders comfortably took the next two 25-16, 25-22.

The Patriots built a six-point lead in the fourth en route to a 25-20 win to force the fifth.

“We were right where we wanted to be,” said AC coach Libby Lollman, whose team sat 10th in wild-card point standings before Monday’s match.

“When (GICC) fought back, those weren’t errors. They earned every single one of those points,” she said. “At the end of the day, you tell your kids, ‘You did your job.’ If that (fifth) game would have went to 25, you wonder ‘what if?’”

That will especially be the Patriots’ attitude if AC doesn’t snag one of four wild card spots when the subdistrict round is settled Tuesday.

Monday’s match would have been Adams Central’s second big win over the Crusaders in the postseason after winning the 2020 district final at GICC.

But Megyn Scott’s 27 kills and Lauryn Scott’s 17 weren’t enough to push the Patriots over the hump after being swept by the Crusaders in the regular season finale.

“I hope we get a game on Saturday because in district final games we’ve played well,” Lollman said. “We played well tonight.”

Gracie Woods added 19 kills for GICC, which advances to play Class C-1 No. 4 Minden in Tuesday’s C1-9 championship. Carolyn Maser had 51 assists.

“I’m just glad we’re there because we almost weren’t,” Zavala said. “It will be a tough one. This is just like a state tournament right now. Every team can beat anybody.”

No. 4 Minden 3, St. Paul 0

Minden’s serving and blocking were took much for Class C-1 No. 10 St. Paul to handle in Monday’s second semifinal of the C1-9 subdistrict tournament.

The fourth-rated Whippets (31-2) eked out a 25-23 win in set one and rolled through the second and third 25-13, 25-15 to sweep the Wildcats (23-8).

“They’re a No. 1 or 2 in the state from what we’ve seen and we’ve played a lot of the top 10,” said St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks. “I thought we held with them for the first set and it just kind of slipped away from us. We were just a little bit out-matched at some positions.”

The Whippets served 11 aces — six from Millly Jacobsen — and kept St. Paul out-of-system for much of the evening.

Minden coach Julia Ratka said she was surprised to see the Wildcats set their outside hitters so often when they did get a good first pass.

“They didn’t use their middles very much,” Ratka said. “I was surprised about that because in our scout work they used their middles quite a bit.”

Jenna Jakubowski led St. Paul with 14 kills while Clara Kunze added 10. Natalie Poss dished out 21 assists.

Minden’s Mattie Kamery had the match-high 15 kills. Sloane Beck registered four solo blocks.