Caden Keller’s fifth-place finish leads Vikings

“That’s an incredible experience for the girls and I couldn’t be happier getting them down here,” Hope said. “Getting both teams down here has been great. Both teams have worked hard to get down here and I’m glad to see that hard work pay off.”

GISH’s Garcia brings home third state medal

Juan Garcia finished his cross country career on a high note.

The Islander senior brought home his third state medal after taking eighth during the Class A boys race.

Garcia ran the course in 16:20.5. He said he was happy with getting a third state medal.

“When I was in middle school, I wouldn’t have thought I would medal three times at the state meet,” Garcia said. “That’s a great accomplishment.”

But Garcia said the start of the race hurt him as he got boxed in by a few other runners. He got himself back into fifth and pretty held that spot until the end as he got passed by a few runners.

“I really had to work my way back into it after the start,” Garcia said. “I felt I ran OK but that start just really hurt my chances.

GISH coach Megan Roach said Garcia gave a good effort despite the start of the race.