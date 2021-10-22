Caden Keller’s fifth-place finish leads Vikings

KEANREY — Caden Keller wanted to accomplish two goals during the state cross country meet.
The Northwest junior wanted to finish in the top five and beat the school record running on the course at Kearney Country Club.
Keller accomplished both as he brought home a fifth-place finish in 16:56.0 during the Class B race Friday.
That time broke former Viking runner Jeremy Sokol’s record of 16:59.92 set in 2003 on the course.
“I just surprised myself that I was able to both those goals,” Keller said. “I’m very happy about that because I’ve worked hard to achieve that.”
As he was coming down the stretch toward the final stages of the race, he passed Lexington’s Oscar Aguado-Mendez to get into the top five.
After he passed Aguado-Mendez, Keller said he saw the time hit 16:53 a few seconds before getting to the finish line.
“I saw that hit 16:53 and I was just ecstatic when I was coming toward the finish line,” Keller said.
Northwest coach Joel Hope said he figured those goals Keller set were attainable and thought Keller did what he had to do in the last part of the race to reach those goals.
“He looked really good going into that last mile. He picked up a lot of ground and passed a lot of runners near the end there,” Hope said. “That was an incredible effort.”
Keller started slowly as he was around 12th place after the first mile, then he slowly worked his way back into the race.
“That’s just been my racing style year,” he said. “I took the first mile pretty slow and just staying back in the pack. I just started passing people. It was around the 4K marker where I felt I like I just had to go, so I did.”
Keller’s effort allowed the Vikings to finish sixth with 125 points. The team’s other runners were Ben Sutherland (40th, 18:11.2), Bishop Placke (54th, 18:34.7), Kian Botts (59th, 18:44.2), Charles Hurley (65th, 18:56.5) and Owen Bjerke (68th, 19:02.7).
Those efforts pleased Hope.
“To be on the top end of Class B is really something,” Hope said. “I thought we would be around seventh but getting sixth is just awesome for these kids.”
The Northwest girls also qualified to the state meet and finished ninth with 132 points. Official places were not complete on nsaahome.org.
Evelyn Keller (20:48.50), Alexis Lilienthal (21:31.51), Neelie Dorsey (21:51.87), Leah Carlson (22:56.33), Olivia Chapman (23:14.15) and Sydney Fisher (23:46.98) were the Viking athletes who completed.
Hope said he wasn’t just excited about getting the girls team qualified for the first time since 2000 but also getting both teams to the state meet.
“That’s an incredible experience for the girls and I couldn’t be happier getting them down here,” Hope said. “Getting both teams down here has been great. Both teams have worked hard to get down here and I’m glad to see that hard work pay off.”
GISH’s Garcia brings home third state medal
Juan Garcia finished his cross country career on a high note.
The Islander senior brought home his third state medal after taking eighth during the Class A boys race.
Garcia ran the course in 16:20.5. He said he was happy with getting a third state medal.
“When I was in middle school, I wouldn’t have thought I would medal three times at the state meet,” Garcia said. “That’s a great accomplishment.”
But Garcia said the start of the race hurt him as he got boxed in by a few other runners. He got himself back into fifth and pretty held that spot until the end as he got passed by a few runners.
“I really had to work my way back into it after the start,” Garcia said. “I felt I ran OK but that start just really hurt my chances.
GISH coach Megan Roach said Garcia gave a good effort despite the start of the race.
“I wouldn’t say it was a bad effort by Juan because finishing in the top eight at state is nothing to complain about, as well as three state medals, even though I’m sure he wanted to finish higher,” she said. “He really had to work hard to catch up after getting boxed in like he did.”
Gabriel Wilson (67th, 17:45.4) and Mason Tompkins (92nd, 19:34.2) were the other qualifiers for the Islanders boys, while Lauren Brown (46th, 21:03.7) was the only girl qualifier.
“I’m excited that Gabriel and Mason qualified mostly because they were seniors. Those three were our top runners all year so that was great,” Roach said. “And I felt Lauren ran well as she broke her PR on the course. You really can’t complain about that.”
Also, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Jarit Mejia finished 25th (17:59.9) during the Class C boys race.