Cadillac all-stars hold off Hyundai in Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv girls basketball contest

One final run was all the Cadillac all-stars needed in the final moments of the Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports girls basketball all-star game Saturday at Grand Island Central Catholic.
Cadillac outscored the Hyundai All-Stars 5-0 in the final 1:20 to come away with a 62-60 victory.
Blue Hill’s Brooklyn Kohmetscher scored the go-ahead basket with just under a minute to play. Shanae Suttles hit 1 of 2 free throws but Cadillac maintained possession as Kohmetscher grabbed an offensive rebound. Pleasanton’s Kaci Pierce missed a 1-and-1 free throw, but BLRD’s Karrigan Tietz had a 3-pointer at the buzzer that was off the mark for Hyundai.
“That was a competitive basketball game,” Cadillac coach Russ Moerer of Northwest said. “There were very few turnovers for the most part. And we happened to make enough plays down the stretch to get the win.”
Cadillac appeared to take charge after scoring 28 points in the third quarter that turned a 26-21 halftime deficit into a 49-42 lead after three.
Suttles and Pierce each scored eight of their points in the third quarter, while Cross County’s Erica Stratman scored six points to help Cadillac gain the advantage in the third quarter.
Moerer said it was a matter of executing better in the second half.
“That’s the good and bad of all-star games just because of having only one practice and what do the kids know and what will they execute. We did a better job of executing our offense in the third quarter,” Moerer said. “And Shanae did what I’ve been seeing her do for me the past few years. She really had a nice third quarter for us.”
But Wood River’s Kiernan Paulk helped Hyundai come back into the game. She scored eight points, which included two 3-pointers, during an 11-4 run to help them tie the game up at 53-all. After that, both teams take turns with the lead in the final period. Wood River’s Boston Boucher gave the White a three-point lead at 60-57 before the Cadillac’s comeback.
“I thought Kiernan gave us a great lift to get back into the game in the fourth quarter,” Hyundai coach Phillip Smith of Wood River said. “I think we got a little tired near the end but all of the girls gave great efforts. It was fun to coach in this game.”
Stratman led Cadillac with 12 points, while Settles added 11 and Columbus Scotus’ Janae Rusher had nine.
For Hyundai, Paulk led the way with 13 points, while Boucher chipped 12 and Tietz added 11.
Cadillac 62, Hyundai 60
Cadillac
Kamryn Chohon (Columbus Scotus) 1-11 2-2 4, Ashlyn Fiddelke (Ravenna) 0-2 0-0 0, Brooklyn Kohmetscher (Blue Hill) 4-4 0-0 8, Maddie Portwine (York) 2-10 2-4 6, Claire Caspersen (Northwest) 3-9 0-1 6, Erica Stratman (Cross County) 6-9 0-1 12, Shanae Settles (Northwest) 2-2 5-6 11, Kaci Pierce (Pleasanton) 3-7 0-1 8, Janae Rusher (Columbus Scotus) 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 25-60 9-15 62.
Hyundai
Kate Hirschfeld (Centennial) 3-10 2-5 8, Macy Kamler (BDS) 2-9 2-4 6, Kerrigan Karr (Silver Lake) 2-7 0-0 5, Allyson Larsen (Ravenna) 0-2 0-0 0, Kiernan Paulk (Wood River) 4-9 2-2 13, Boston Boucher (Wood River) 4-8 2-2 12, Ava Kuhl (Columbus Scotus) 1-2 0-0 2, Caragan Tietz (BRLD) 4-11 1-2 11, Jade Erickson (Central City) 1-6 0-0 3, Hannah Paulk (Wood River) 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 21-69 10-15 60.
Cadillac 11 10 28 13—62
Hyundai 11 14 16 19—60
3-pointers— C: 3-15 (Settles 2-7, Rusher 1-1, Chohon 0-7, Fiddelke 0-1, Portwine 0-1, Pierce 0-1; Pierce 1 4-pointer); H: 7-27 (K. Paulk 3-3, Tietz 2-5, Karr 1-4, Erickson 1-5, Hirschfeld 0-2, Kalmer 0-3, H. Paulk 0-2, Kuhl 0-1, Boucher 0-2; Boucher 1 4-pointer). Rebounds—C 35 (Stratman 9); H 52 (Kuhl 11). Turnovers—C: 8; H 13.
BOYS
Chevrolet 100, GMC 71
Just when it seemed like GMC All-Stars found themselves back into the boys All-Star game, the Chevrolet all-stars ran away from them.
After seeing GMC cut a 17-point deficit to seven after the third quarter, Chevrolet took charge by using a 33-11 fourth to pull away to a 100-71 win.
Chevrolet hit 14 shots in the final quarter, compared to the GMC’s three.
“I thought we picked up our energy back to what it was like in the first half, and we had some bad turnovers in the third quarter that hurt us but we cleaned that up a lot in the fourth quarter,” Chevrolet coach Zac Foster of Adams Central said.
Doing most of the damage for the whole game for Chevrolet was Yutan’s Brady Timm, who led all scorers with 30 points. He put up 17 points in the first half to help Chevrolet jump out to a 55-42 halftime lead.
“He’s a great player,” Foster said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to watch him play the last five years as he’s played summer ball with my son (Cam) on the Bison team. It was fun getting to coach him tonight.”
After trailing only 26-24 at the end of the first quarter where they made six of their 13 3-pointers, GMC couldn’t keep up.
“Both teams were hot early on and it seemed the ball kept going in for them more than it did for us, especially in the fourth quarter,” White coach Tino Martinez of Grand Island Central Catholic said. “And Brady is as good of a player that we’ve seen as he’s a hard player to prepare for. He has a nice pull-up jumper and can shoot the ball and can finish. He plays the right way.”
Hastings’ Brennan White added 12 points for Chevrolet, while Centura’s Trent Rasmussen chipped in 11 points and 10 rebounds.
GICC’s Tanner Turek led GMC with 16 points as he hit three of his four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, while Oakland-Craig’s Gunnar Ray added nine points.
Chevrolet 100, GMC 71
Chevrolet
Tyler Slechta (Adams Central) 2-4 2-2 6, Brennan Witte (Hastings) 5-7 0-1 12, Brady Timm (Yutan) 13-17 1-1 30, Jed Wolford (Northwest) 2-7 2-2 8, Caden McDonald (McCool Junction) 1-8 0-0 2, Trent Rasmussen (Centura) 4-7 3-3 11, Cam Foster (Adams Central) 4-8 0-0 9, Barak Birch (Burwell) 3-6 0-0 9, Aydon Nelson (Central City) 3-6 0-0 6, Jackson McGinnis (Central City) 3-6 0-0 7. Totals: 40-76 8-9 100
GMC
Gunnar Ray (Oakland-Craig) 3-6 1-1 9, Eli Wooden (Centura) 2-5 0-0 5, Russ Martinez (Grand Island CC) 2-7 0-0 6, Jackson Beethe (Exeter-Milligan) 3-6 0-0 8, Jayden Scott (Arcadia-Loup City) 2-5 0-0 8, Bayler Sterkel (Bridgeport) 2-5 0-0 5, Tanner Turek (Grand Island CC) 6-13 0-1 16, Cooper Gierhan 1-7 0-0 2, Luis Garza 1-8 2-2 4, Aiden Foreman (Arlington) 2-9 0-0 5, Dei Jengmer 0-5 3-4 3. Totals 24-76 8-11 71.
Chevrolet 26 29 12 33—100
GMC 24 18 18 11—71
3-pointers—GMC: 13-50 (Turek 4-11, Martinez 2-6, Beethe 2-4, Wooden 1-3, Ray 1-3, Foreman 1-2, Scott 1-2, Sterkel 1-4, Garza 0-5, Jengmer 0-5, Gierhan 0-5). C: 12-31 (Barak 3-5, Timm 3-5, Witte 2-2, Wolford 2-6, Foster 1-4, McGinnis 1-4, McDonald 0-2, Slectha 0-2, Nelson 0-1), Rebounds—GMC: 36 (Jengmer 7); C: 52 (Rasmussen 10). Turnovers—GMC: 11; C: 14.