Cadillac all-stars hold off Hyundai in Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv girls basketball contest

“I thought we picked up our energy back to what it was like in the first half, and we had some bad turnovers in the third quarter that hurt us but we cleaned that up a lot in the fourth quarter,” Chevrolet coach Zac Foster of Adams Central said.

Doing most of the damage for the whole game for Chevrolet was Yutan’s Brady Timm, who led all scorers with 30 points. He put up 17 points in the first half to help Chevrolet jump out to a 55-42 halftime lead.

“He’s a great player,” Foster said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to watch him play the last five years as he’s played summer ball with my son (Cam) on the Bison team. It was fun getting to coach him tonight.”

After trailing only 26-24 at the end of the first quarter where they made six of their 13 3-pointers, GMC couldn’t keep up.

“Both teams were hot early on and it seemed the ball kept going in for them more than it did for us, especially in the fourth quarter,” White coach Tino Martinez of Grand Island Central Catholic said. “And Brady is as good of a player that we’ve seen as he’s a hard player to prepare for. He has a nice pull-up jumper and can shoot the ball and can finish. He plays the right way.”