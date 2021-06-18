Cargill excited for 8-man football finale

A timely encounter helped Trevor Cargill set a goal for the end of his high school football career.

“We were at a team camp in Hastings after my freshman year, and we saw all these high school kids walking past us,” the Central Valley lineman said. “We asked who they were, and they said they were there for the all-star game.

“Ever since then, I wanted to get down there to play that game.”

Cargill will indeed get to play in “that game,” which is the annual Sertoma 8-Man Football Classic. It takes place Saturday at Hastings College and pits the state’s top graduating 8-man players against each other in an East vs. West format with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

After a career as a dominant lineman on both sides of the ball for the Cougars, Cargill is glad to get one more 8-man football game in under his belt.

“You don’t really think about it when you’re walking off the field after that final loss that this the last time I played 8-man football or the last time I played a football game,” he said. “But it is really nice to get to play another 8-man game before I start playing 11-man football.”

That will take place at Wayne State, where Cargill plans to study to become a K-12 physical education instructor.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}