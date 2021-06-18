Cargill excited for 8-man football finale

A timely encounter helped Trevor Cargill set a goal for the end of his high school football career.
“We were at a team camp in Hastings after my freshman year, and we saw all these high school kids walking past us,” the Central Valley lineman said. “We asked who they were, and they said they were there for the all-star game.
“Ever since then, I wanted to get down there to play that game.”
Cargill will indeed get to play in “that game,” which is the annual Sertoma 8-Man Football Classic. It takes place Saturday at Hastings College and pits the state’s top graduating 8-man players against each other in an East vs. West format with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
After a career as a dominant lineman on both sides of the ball for the Cougars, Cargill is glad to get one more 8-man football game in under his belt.
“You don’t really think about it when you’re walking off the field after that final loss that this the last time I played 8-man football or the last time I played a football game,” he said. “But it is really nice to get to play another 8-man game before I start playing 11-man football.”
That will take place at Wayne State, where Cargill plans to study to become a K-12 physical education instructor.
Cargill played a big part in Central Valley going a combined 20-2 over the past two seasons. The Cougars advanced to the Class D-2 semifinals last November before being edged by eventual state champion BDS 40-36.
Now Cargill gets to team up with several players he faced during his career as West teammates.
“It’s fun to talk to them and see what their coaches were saying during our games,” he said. “It’s nice not to butt heads and go against them and instead play with them for one time.”
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder said one thing about the West really stood out to him — which isn’t a surprise.
“We’ll definitely have a size advantage up front,” he said. “I don’t know how our skill players stack up. I don’t pay attention to them. But I know we’re bigger than the other team.”
For Cargill, the practices leading up to the classic were a good way to get back into football mode — especially battling through the heat — and get ready to transition to the college game.
“I honestly feel the structure is what college football will be like, only it’ll be more intense,” he said.
Cargill will be joined on the West side by Burwell’s Hunter Mayfield, Ravenna’s Jesse Drahota, Palmer’s Karsen Reimers and Chet Wichman, Riverside’s Jeffrey Schmeits, and Arcadia-Loup City teammates Jadyn Scott and Clayton Dethlefs.
Fullerton’s Isaak Norman is the lone area player on the East squad.