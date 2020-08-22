Central Catholic goes 3-0 at York Quad; Palma throws perfect game

YORK — Andrea Palma through a five-inning perfect game as Grand Island Central Catholic swept three games Saturday at the York Quadrangular.
In the third game of the day, Palmer shut down O’Neill in a 9-0 Central Catholic victory. Palma had nine strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter in the win.
Kiernan Paulk was 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in four runs for the Crusaders (4-0).
In the first game, Paulk homered in the third inning then added another in the fifth and drove in four runs for the Crusaders in a 5-4 win over Fairbury.
Boston Boucher also had a solo homer for GICC in the four-run third inning to give the Crusaders some cushion. Alycin O’Neill got the win for the Crusaders.
In the second game, Alexis Mudloff had two doubles for GICC in a 7-4 win over York. O’Neill had just one hit but recorded three RBIs and also pitched the final four innings to get the win.
Fairbury 200 000 2 — 4 7 2
GICC 004 010 x — 5 81 1
WP — O’Neill. LP — Mans. 2B — F: Mans. HR — F: Mans. GICC: Boucher, Paulk 2.
S — Palma.
GICC 013 03 — 7 5 3
York 310 00 — 4 9 1
WP — O’Neill. LP — Rowe. 2B — GICC: Mudloff 2. Y: Combs.
O’Neill 000 00 — 0 0 0
GICC 302 4x — 9 8 0
WP — Palma. LP — Pistulka. 2B — GICC: Paulk. Palma.