Central Catholic shuts out Kearney Catholic
Central Catholic shuts out Kearney Catholic

tennis-GICC.jpg

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis opened their season with a 9-0 win over Kearney Catholic.

The Crusaders posted three shutouts by Jonathan Schardt (No. 2 singles), Jackson Farias (No. 4 singles) and Brodie Fox (No. 5 singles).

Grand Island CC 9, Kearney Catholic 0

Singles

No. 1 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Blake Thiele, KC, 8-3.

No. 2 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 8-0.

No. 3 — Alex King, GICC, def. Kade Schrock, KC, 8-1.

No. 4 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Jacob Isaason, KC, 8-0.

No. 5 — Brodie Fox, GICC, def. Dillon Beachy, KC, 8-0.

No. 6 — Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Matt Eschenbrenner , KC, 8-3.

Doubles

No. 1 — Henry/Farias, GICC, def. Thiele/Schrock, KC, 8-3.

No. 2 — Schardt/King, GICC, def. Beachy/Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-1.

No. 3 — Fox/Kole Bales, GICC, def. Sharp/Isaacson, KC, 8-2.

