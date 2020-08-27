Central Catholic shuts out Kearney Catholic

The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis opened their season with a 9-0 win over Kearney Catholic.
The Crusaders posted three shutouts by Jonathan Schardt (No. 2 singles), Jackson Farias (No. 4 singles) and Brodie Fox (No. 5 singles).
Grand Island CC 9, Kearney Catholic 0
Singles
No. 1 — Jackson Henry, GICC, def. Blake Thiele, KC, 8-3.
No. 2 — Jonathan Schardt, GICC, def. Creighton Sharp, KC, 8-0.
No. 3 — Alex King, GICC, def. Kade Schrock, KC, 8-1.
No. 4 — Jackson Farias, GICC, def. Jacob Isaason, KC, 8-0.
No. 5 — Brodie Fox, GICC, def. Dillon Beachy, KC, 8-0.
No. 6 — Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Matt Eschenbrenner , KC, 8-3.
Doubles
No. 1 — Henry/Farias, GICC, def. Thiele/Schrock, KC, 8-3.
No. 2 — Schardt/King, GICC, def. Beachy/Eschenbrenner, KC, 8-1.
No. 3 — Fox/Kole Bales, GICC, def. Sharp/Isaacson, KC, 8-2.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!